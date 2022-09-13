Read full article on original website
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards: Red Carpet’s Most Stunning and Cringeworthy Looks
With so many movie stars making their mark in TV, the Emmys now rival the Oscars when it comes to red carpet fashion. Keep reading to find out who were the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday, September 12. Stars will flood the Microsoft...
Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway
Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV...
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
Sydney Sweeney Makes a Stylish Statement on Her 25th Birthday at the 2022 Emmys
Stealing the spotlight! Sydney Sweeney stepped onto the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night with a look that made a serious fashion statement. The Euphoria star smiled brightly on the golden carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and was radiant in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress.
Jennifer Coolidge Radiates Joy While Accepting Her First Emmy in Sparkly Green Gown at Emmy Awards 2022
Jennifer Coolidge made a radiant statement while accepting her first-ever Emmy Award on Monday night. The “White Lotus” actress is now the recipient of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie trophy, following her hit portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on the HBO drama series. For the occasion, Coolidge arrived onstage in a formal off-the-shoulder gown. The slim-fitting piece gained a further splash of glamour from shimmering allover sequins, arranged in swirling patterns of metallic gold and deep emerald green. Completing the “Legally Blonde” actress’ look were gold earrings, as well as a matching thin bangle bracelet and...
Megan Stalter Makes Fiery Statement in Sheer Red Dress & Pumps on Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022
Megan Stalter made a fiery arrival at the Emmy Awards red carpet 2022 on Monday, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The “Hacks” star walked the red carpet in a bold red sheer dress designed by Norma Kamali. The ensemble had a V-neckline, skinny straps, and flower embroidery all over. Stalter accessorized minimally with a pendant necklace and silver earrings. As for footwear, the actress completed her look with red ballet pumps matching her dress. The stylist behind Stalter’s look is Kat Typaldos, who has worked with Billie Eilish and Kristen Bell in the past. Melissa Hernandez did her makeup, and Clayton...
Anne Hathaway Just Cosplayed As Her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character At NYFW & We’re Living For It
It’s certainly not unusual to see a star-studded front row at New York Fashion Week, but what *is* slightly jarring is a celebrity showing up looking like one of their most famous movie characters. Such was the scenario at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show earlier today when Anne Hathaway’s bangs and leather jacket combo brought back memories of her role as Andy Sachs in the iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada.
Jennifer Lopez’s Fall Outfits Will Inspire Your Looks From September to December
Jennifer Lopez has been a style icon for decades thanks to her wardrobe filled with standout yet timeless pieces. As you curate your autumn ensembles, take a glimpse at how the actor puts together her fall outfits. Lopez’s styling tips and tricks will help you craft your best look.
Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Redefined Minimalism For Next Year
Over the past year, the one word you likely heard repeated from every corner of the internet is: maximalism. In fashion, this aesthetic is the anthesis to the minimalism movement as it encourages you to embrace your brightest, campiest, and most out-there looks with an unabashed attitude. This was evidenced through chunky baubles and psychedelic prints seen throughout fashion lately, but the tides might be turning back to a time of simplicity for next season. At least, that’s what you would think if you tuned into Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Ben Stiller brings daughter Ella to Emmys red carpet
Ben Stiller just won major brownie points with his daughter, Ella Stiller, by taking the 20-year-old as his date to the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. It was a special night for the actor, whose Apple TV+ show "Severance" was nominated in several categories, including for the outstanding drama series award. Stiller, who served as executive producer on the show, was nominated in the outstanding directing for a drama series category.
Here’s How To Do London Like A Brit
While I’ve been to London a plethora of times, I typically spend my days there sightseeing — and although that is lovely, I decided that this latest summer trip would be spent like my British friends do. You see, London is a hybrid between New York City and Paris and combines great food from all cuisines, cozy hotels, chic beauty spots, sophisticated bars, and an abundance of culture and history, but I’ve always under-appreciated it which is why it was precisely the right time for a change.
Meet Microblading’s Refined Big Sister, AKA The Next Major Brow Treatment
The last decade has seen a major spotlight on brow trends. First there were the super-sculpted, fluffy brows you couldn’t escape on your Instagram feed even if you tried, then came the thin, barely-there arch that signified the ‘90s, and now bleached brows are all the rage. Throughout all of the various brow looks, one thing that’s remained constant is the existence of brow treatments like microblading, which many people (including cancer patients and those suffering from trichotillomania or alopecia) have turned to for more defined brows that won’t wipe off in the pool or shower. That being said, microblading is not for everyone. If you like the idea of a semi-permanent solution for your brows but prefer something a bit more subtle, nano brows might be the new trend to consider for 2022.
