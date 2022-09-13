ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Catamounts Host Presbyterian in ‘White Out Whitmire’ Opener

Cullowhee, N.C. – The best college gameday atmosphere in the Southern Conference again roars to life this Saturday, Sept. 17, as Western Carolina (1-1) opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule by hosting Presbyterian (1-1) at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium. Kickoff between the Catamounts and Blue Hose is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., presented by Ingles, 99.9 FM Kiss Country, and Star 104.3.
Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Schedule at Hokie Classic

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to close out the nonconference portion of the 2022 schedule on a winning note as the Catamounts head to Blacksburg, Va., for the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech on Thursday and Friday. WCU faces longtime archrival Appalachian State in the tournament opener Thursday at 3 p.m. before facing either Norfolk State or the host Hokies at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Friday.
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina

If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
BRYSON CITY, NC
