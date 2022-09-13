Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Host Presbyterian in ‘White Out Whitmire’ Opener
Cullowhee, N.C. – The best college gameday atmosphere in the Southern Conference again roars to life this Saturday, Sept. 17, as Western Carolina (1-1) opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule by hosting Presbyterian (1-1) at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium. Kickoff between the Catamounts and Blue Hose is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., presented by Ingles, 99.9 FM Kiss Country, and Star 104.3.
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Schedule at Hokie Classic
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to close out the nonconference portion of the 2022 schedule on a winning note as the Catamounts head to Blacksburg, Va., for the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech on Thursday and Friday. WCU faces longtime archrival Appalachian State in the tournament opener Thursday at 3 p.m. before facing either Norfolk State or the host Hokies at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Friday.
kiss951.com
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina
If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
Ribbon cut on new hospital in rural western North Carolina
Officials cut the ribbon on a new hospital in rural western North Carolina which is set to open over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Comments / 0