Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
wfmd.com
Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man
He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
wfmd.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting
Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Assault For Waving Machete At Three Individuals in Frederick
He’s currently being held without bond. Donald Lamar Myers, Sr. (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A man waving a machete was arrested Sunday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 50, who has no fixed address, is charged with three counts each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s also charged with one count of disturbing the peace.
Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff
An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
WBAL Radio
Carroll County school bus driver arrested for 'suspected' drunk driving
A Carroll County school bus driver was arrested on Thursday for "suspected" drunk driving. Around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, the driver crashed the school bus into a power pole on Bartholow Road. No kids were on the bus at the time, according to police. The news release states that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm area of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was taken from the rear driveway of a townhome in the 100 block of Elmcroft Square. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen between 8:30 PM Tuesday night, and 7:15 AM Wednesday morning.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of a Germantown Beer and Wine Store, Surveillance Footage Released
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DC Woman Arrested After Being Found Armed With Blood-Soaked Knife
A Washington D.C. woman has been arrested after police found her armed with a knife covered in blood, authorities say. Trayanna Huntley, 30, was taken into custody following reports of a stabbing after a stabbing victim checked herself into the hospital around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision
Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
bethesdamagazine.com
Conviction upheld for Germantown man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 rape
A Maryland appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Germantown man who was sentenced to 45 years in prison last year for pushing a woman down an embankment, shoving cocaine into her face and beating her unconscious before raping her. David Lee Williams was convicted and sentenced late last...
theriver953.com
Morgan County Authorities arrest a murder suspect
According to the Morgan Messenger Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies have made an arrest in a murder. The MCSO Deputies have charged 21 year old Gabriel Cardwell of Matinsburg with the stabbing death of a Berkeley Springs man. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 9000...
Retired Montgomery Co. K9 dies from serious medical emergency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2015 about a Montgomery County police officer working to reunite with his K9 partner. The Montgomery County Police Department is in mourning after one of its retired K9 officers died Saturday night. Retired K9 Harper passed on Sept....
WJLA
Lockdown lifted after no gun found on Montgomery Co. high school campus: Police
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Lockdown at a Bethesda, Maryland high school was lifted Wednesday morning after no weapons were found on school property, authorities said. At 9:55 a.m., Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School administration received a call from a parent of a student who thought another student might be in possession of a gun.
Comments / 0