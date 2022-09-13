ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
News On 6

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
KOCO

Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at an Arby’s near Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found a shooting victim inside the restaurant.
News On 6

Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC

Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
News On 6

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
