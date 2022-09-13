Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
KOCO
Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home
NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
News On 6
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
Police release video connected to unsolved murder in OKC
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an unsolved murder.
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
KOCO
EPD: 4 juvenile suspects taken into custody after Edmond pursuit; search for 2 others continues
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities took four juveniles into custody and are searching for two other people after an early morning pursuit that started in Edmond. Around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, an Edmond police officer tried to stop a vehicle near 15th Street and Fretz Avenue. Police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers engaged in a pursuit.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
KOCO
Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at an Arby’s near Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found a shooting victim inside the restaurant.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
News On 6
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
‘This is going to hurt, not just the family, but the community,’ Family and activists demand answers after latest Okla. Co. jail inmate death
Protestors with Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse joined the family of John Basco on Wednesday to demand answers after the 14th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
News On 6
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her
An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
4 people shot while sitting on porch in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials said that four people were shot while sitting on a porch in Oklahoma City. On Monday, four people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone drove by and shot all four people. Officials told KOCO 5 that...
