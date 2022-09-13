ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day

It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title

After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With

Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title

Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months

That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions

Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight

Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo

It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’

A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
