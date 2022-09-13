Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
ComicBook
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title
After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz On Whether Vince McMahon Wanted Competition After WCW, Talks Simone Johnson’s New Name
Brian Gewirtz was one of the key writers for WWE during the Attitude Era, and he recently weighed in on whether Vince McMahon yearned for real competition after buying WCW and more. Gewirtz spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
wrestlinginc.com
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight
Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
411mania.com
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’
A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
Comments / 1