wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Hornets fall to CV.
The Wellsboro Junior High Football team suffered a 46-6 loss to Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday, September 14. The Hornets' lone score of the evening came on a pass to Griffin Morral from Max Mascho. "We were more physical this week, but the breakdowns in coverage and assignments made it too...
wellsboroathletics.com
Late Goal Lifts Lady Hornets Over Towanda.
A goal by junior Sara Seeling was the difference in a 1-0 win for the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team against Towanda on Thursday, September 15. Seeling's goal came with 2:27 remaining in the game off an assist from senior Jordyn Abernathy. The Lady Hornets only took six shot attempts on goal, but that one was all they needed for the win.
wellsboroathletics.com
Gage, Greenawalt Take 1st Against Canton, Sayre.
Senior Madeline Gage and sophomore Chris Greenawalt each took home 1st place in their respective races as the Wellsboro XC teams opened their season against Canton and Sayre on Tuesday, September 13. "Our boys battled it out until the very end when Chris overtook Max to win," said head coach...
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Sweep Troy, Win 3rd Straight.
The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team swept Troy 3-0 on Tuesday, September 13 for their third straight win. "After a challenging start to the season, the girls are settling in and playing more and more as a team," first year head coach Jeff Zuchowski said. "Our defense is so much improved from week one, and it's starting to show in the win/loss column. Our volleyball skills will get stronger every day, but I'm proud of the way we're beginning to treat each other both on and off the floor. If we can figure that out, the sky's the limit for our team this year."
thehomepagenetwork.com
Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA
Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
NASCAR date set for Watkins Glen in 2023
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The roar is coming back to Watkins Glen International next summer. The 2023 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series schedule was revealed and the sport will make its return to WGI on Sunday, August 20. The race will again be later in the month this year after a successful run last month seeing […]
No Bull! Bradford County, Pennsylvania Store Gets Visit From MASSIVE Customer
Stop me if you heard this before - "It's like a bull in a Tractor Supply." Yea, I know, it's supposed to be "Like a bull in a china shop." But that's not the case here, and it's a true story. Have you ever stood in a check-out line while a bull is in front of you paying for purchases? Well, I have, and I've got pictures to prove it.
New Deli from NYC in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
New Business Spotlight: Romantique Bed & Breakfast
This beautiful Gothic Revival home has been transformed into a wonderful place to stay in downtown Wellsboro, PA. The new owners of 28 Central Avenue are Steve and Lissa Hoprich, a husband and wife team. When asked who had the vision for buying the property, Lissa responded,” I actually wanted to purchase this home to live in; it didn’t work out that way, so we went with the next best thing.” I believe the house is so welcoming because Lissa loves this home and does all the decorating, making it feel like home! Your home away from home! Of course, according to Lissa, while she does the light touches, Steve does all of the heavy lifting for the house to be in great shape.
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Williams Toyota Cuts the Ribbon at Court Street
A local car dealership has officially cut the ribbon at its newest storefront.
Street closures for Corning’s HARVEST Festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different […]
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Towanda man leads police on high-speed chase through borough
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested following an early September chase that took police over 11 miles outside the borough into neighboring Terry Twp. According to Towanda Police, 33-year-old Francis E. Mckean was arrested on Sept. 2 after he lead police on a high-speed chase from downtown Towanda, to an area roughly […]
Power outages reported in Elmira
As of 7:50 p.m. NYSEG reports power to almost all households in Chemung County has been restored. There are still 110 customers without power, primarily located within Elmira, which are expected to be fixed by 10:00 p.m., according to NYSEG. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s […]
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
wkok.com
Details out on School Bus/Car Accident in Milton
MILTON- State Police are out this morning with details on a school bus/car accident earlier this week. It happened on Monday in Turbot Township, Northumberland County on Broadway Road, not far from Milton’s Baugher Elementary School. CORRECTED: A bus, driven by 56-year-old Craig Wheeland of Milton stuck a car...
