This beautiful Gothic Revival home has been transformed into a wonderful place to stay in downtown Wellsboro, PA. The new owners of 28 Central Avenue are Steve and Lissa Hoprich, a husband and wife team. When asked who had the vision for buying the property, Lissa responded,” I actually wanted to purchase this home to live in; it didn’t work out that way, so we went with the next best thing.” I believe the house is so welcoming because Lissa loves this home and does all the decorating, making it feel like home! Your home away from home! Of course, according to Lissa, while she does the light touches, Steve does all of the heavy lifting for the house to be in great shape.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO