Police: Arby’s employee shoots, kills another in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Police say an altercation between two Arby’s employees ended with one shooting another at a location on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the Arby’s at Memorial and MacArthur around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say the employee left the building, grabbed the firearm and went back in to shoot another employee.

Officials tell KFOR the victim has died.

No other information is available at this time.

