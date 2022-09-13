EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO