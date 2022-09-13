Read full article on original website
Related
Cool weather dampens fire spread, but several wildfires still burn in Oregon
Wildfire spread has slowed in Oregon as cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped keep the blazes at bay in many areas, allowing for the easing of evacuation orders near some of the state’s largest wildfires. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels in Westfir and parts of...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
KDRV
OSP: Armed and dangerous suspect traveling through Oregon arrested
PLUSH, Ore. - Oregon state police say they've located a dangerous suspect that was on the run and traveling through Southeastern Oregon. On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Haystack Reservoir to be drained for gate maintenance; gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from Friday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 30. Draining...
beachconnection.net
Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews
(Brookings, Oregon) – Seasons come and go on the south Oregon coast but there's a storm of fun approaching as fall begins. Take a gander at what's coming up in Brookings for the season. (Above: Holiday Lights is a stunner at Brookings' Azalea Park - courtesy photo) One more...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Emergency Management emphasizes the need for Oregonians to Prepare for Disasters
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
KGW
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Comments / 0