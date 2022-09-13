ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
Oregon State
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

OSP: Armed and dangerous suspect traveling through Oregon arrested

PLUSH, Ore. - Oregon state police say they've located a dangerous suspect that was on the run and traveling through Southeastern Oregon. On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
PLUSH, OR
mybasin.com

Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon

Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews

(Brookings, Oregon) – Seasons come and go on the south Oregon coast but there's a storm of fun approaching as fall begins. Take a gander at what's coming up in Brookings for the season. (Above: Holiday Lights is a stunner at Brookings' Azalea Park - courtesy photo) One more...
BROOKINGS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Emergency Management emphasizes the need for Oregonians to Prepare for Disasters

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
MEDFORD, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash

BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR

