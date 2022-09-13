Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career
Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
What Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids Call Their New Stepmom, Jennifer Lopez
Things are going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended brood! Though the pair may have had fears over how well their kids would adjust to having an extra parent around, an insider exclusively spilled to OK! that there's been no animosity or awkwardness. “Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, all call their new stepmother Jen,” sources tell OK!. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins [Max and Emme] with Marc Anthony who are now 14, call their new stepdad Ben. There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck...
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots. In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”. Gwen...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
