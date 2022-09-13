ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.

Although Henderson no longer relies exclusively on the Basic Water Company (BWC), industries that built the city out of the desert to meet World War II demands still do. And their water bills threaten to break the bank.

When Lake Mead dropped to “Failure Elevation” — 1,043 feet in July — Basic Water Company’s 40-inch-diameter pipe stopped sucking in water at Saddle Island. The pipelines are commonly referred to as “straws.” The lake dropped as low as 1,040 feet, but it has since risen to 1,043 feet. Forecast models show it dropping under 1,040 feet again by April of 2023.

Water that’s coming to the Las Vegas valley now is coming from the “third straw,” which draws water at an elevation of 860 feet. Lake levels are expressed as an elevation above sea level.

What did Henderson water company do before pipe from Lake Mead went dry?

In a 27-page declaration filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Saturday, Stephanie Zimmerman, President and Chief Financial Officer for BWC laid out the reasons for the bankruptcy. She essentially wrote the water history of the city.

Starting in 2007 and escalating in 2015 as the pending emergency grew, BWC explored ways to re-engineer the Saddle Island “straw.” Design work was even completed at one point, but by then Lake Mead’s level was dropping so fast that the fix would only buy a few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHVUb_0hsnebqi00
The top of Intake No. 1 is visible above the surface of Lake Mead in this photo from Monday, April 25. As the lake level continues to drop, another intake pipe that sends water to Henderson has stopped functioning. (Courtesy, Southern Nevada Water Authority)

The company grew out of agreements made in the early 1940s, when the demand for magnesium fueled a construction boom that created the Basic Complex, unofficially known as the “Basic Townsite,” according to the court filing. “That year, the town was given the official namesake “Henderson” in honor of famed Nevadan and former U.S. Senator Charles Belknap Henderson,” the document says.

States missed water-savings target, Touton says

The water agreement that still exists survived separately from the Colorado River Compact, preserved by Congressional action in 1966.

But now, with the lake level headed lower according to water forecasts, BWC has become a customer instead of a provider. It is contracted to provide water for Kerr-McGee Chemical, Pioneer Americas LLC, Chemical Lime Company of Arizona and Titanium Metals Corp.

But it can’t afford to buy potable water from Henderson to provide water for these four industries because the cost is “four to five times higher than the rate for raw water” from the lake, according to the document.

I-Team: Lake Las Vegas currently not getting filled

With its responsibility for bond payments looming, BWC filed for bankruptcy protection. It still owes about $7.5 million on bonds that will mature in 2032.

The document also notes other payments BWC has made to hook into the delivery system that everyone else is using:

  • City of Henderson: $1,006,506.46 deposit, based on 2021 water use
  • Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA): $4,515,079 connection charge
  • SNWA “System Development Charge” of $386,019

In the meantime, BWC continues to work toward a “viable permanent solution” with the City of Henderson and SNWA.

Comments / 13

William McMillan
3d ago

victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.It's a desert no such thing as a drought.Do some research the water that fills lake mead comes from the Colorado Rockies.There is a snow pack and it hasn't been replenished since the 90s. Also lake Powell is loosing its water constantly through its flawed design.So the water isn't making it from up river to lake mead.The rains clark county gets will never refill lake mead and we're never going to. need to close the inlets to the turbines for a few years to really make a difference.clark county can save all the water it wants and it will only help California's power consumption.

Reply
5
Me 2 Guest✅✅✅✅
3d ago

Just keep building big houses like the ones near southern Henderson and screw the little people.

Reply
9
Jeni Fuller
3d ago

uh. so we pay for water. look at the crazy water features everywhere including the strip. regular tax paying middle class shouldn't keep paying for excess of the rich.

Reply
3
