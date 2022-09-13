ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Julia Garner Takes Risks In 7-Inch Heels & Floral Cutout Gucci Dress at Emmy Awards 2022

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZSYR_0hsneaxz00

Julia Garner turned the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet into a high-fashion runway. The annual event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Garner won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the Netflix’s “Ozark.”

Garner embodied glamour as she arrived with her husband Mark Foster in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress. The garment had a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulders and a diamond stomach cutout at the center.

Adding an extra dose of edge to her look, the “Inventing Anna” star styled her short blond hair in messy curls and accessorized with spiky Swarovski hoop earrings.

When it came down to shoes, Garner elevated her ensemble with nude platform sandals. The heels had a chunky stacked outsole and small slits on the instep. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Garner’s husband Mark Foster looked sharp in a black tuxedo, which he paired with a bow tie and white button-down shirt. Foster completed his look with black leather loafers.

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrates the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 57

Pat Waweni
3d ago

I hope to enjoy her career for a long time. She just might crack the 5 1/2 foot mark in 7 inch heels. Big things in small packages.

Reply(1)
11
JustSaying901
3d ago

She is an amazing actress, absolutely amazing wonderful in Ozark. She looks stunning. Her skin is beautiful

Reply
21
McFlurry Bunny
2d ago

So the whole name of your news company is footwear news…and then you don’t even bother to put a photo in your entire story lol….oook

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Why the Emmy Awards Are Winning at Red Carpet Fashion

Television’s recent dominance over feature length film has many saying that the Emmys are the new Oscars. Fashion seems to be following suit, and Emmy Awards attendees brought their best looks to the red carpet on Monday night with a near-seamless execution. It looked like they were having fun doing it, too. Where the Oscars are known for displaying an awkward sense of reverence, sobriety and gravity — a serious awards show that has begun to show its own cracks as well as those of the silver screen biz — the Emmys have come to reflect the excitement and polish that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
ETOnline.com

Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress

For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Mark Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Microsoft Theater#Cedric The Entertainer#Hbo
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy