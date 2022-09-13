Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid will be playing RB Leipzig at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid collected three points with a 3-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Right now, Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in Group F behind Shakhtar Donetsk (three points), while RB Leipzig (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA・
CBS Sports
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Champions League prediction, how to watch online, odds
It's nearly time for Erling Haaland's first test against his former team as Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. City swept aside Sevilla 4-0 to open Champions League play while Borussia Dortmund also won 4-0 over Copenhagen. This should be a tougher test for both teams but as Dortmund know too well, through Haaland all things are possible. The Norwegian marksman has scored 12 goals and assisted one more in eight appearances for City after exploding at Dortmund.
ESPN
Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
MLS・
CBS Sports
Juventus back Massimiliano Allegri after ugly start to the season, but results must arrive soon
Massimiliano Allegri's second spell at Juventus might not last as long as the first one. The Italian coach, who returned to the club in the summer of 2021, is now facing the risk of being sacked in the coming weeks if results don't arrive. The Bianconeri are currently eighth in the Serie A table with only two wins in the first six matches along with four draws, including the last one against Salernitana on Sunday. Also, Juventus lost the first two UEFA Champions League group stage games against Paris Saint Germain and most importantly against Benfica on Wednesday at home.
MLS・
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
Gareth Southgate considering Ivan Toney call-up for Nations League games
The uncapped Brentford striker Ivan Toney has five league goals this season while a return for Marcus Rashford for England is clouded by injury
