Massimiliano Allegri's second spell at Juventus might not last as long as the first one. The Italian coach, who returned to the club in the summer of 2021, is now facing the risk of being sacked in the coming weeks if results don't arrive. The Bianconeri are currently eighth in the Serie A table with only two wins in the first six matches along with four draws, including the last one against Salernitana on Sunday. Also, Juventus lost the first two UEFA Champions League group stage games against Paris Saint Germain and most importantly against Benfica on Wednesday at home.

