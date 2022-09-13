ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla, additional reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Gil Leyvas
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPKN4_0hsneTjm00

( KTLA ) — PnB Rock, a 30-year-old rapper from Philadelphia best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, according to reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken on Manchester Avenue around 1 p.m. when the shooting occurred, TMZ first reported .

Graphic video shared with TMZ appeared to show the victim laying on the ground at the restaurant.

Teddy Gentry of country group Alabama arrested on drug charges

In a video shared on social media , a witness claims the robbery was related to jewelry. Authorities confirmed the theory to The Los Angeles Times .

The 30-year-old rapper was pronounced dead shortly after the incident, The LA Times and TMZ have reported. However, while speaking with local media Monday evening, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz would not confirm the identity of the victim.

Details about the suspect have not yet been released. No one else in the restaurant was injured.

Rock, who was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017 , is best known for 2015’s “Fleek” and 2016’s “Selfish,” which reached number 51 on the Billboard chart.

He also recorded the hits, “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia grandmother left mourning deaths of 2 grandsons killed year apart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia grandmother has been mourning the deaths of not just one but two grandsons. This week's CBS3 Mysteries is an unusual one. This time, we are profiling the deaths of two brothers killed on Philadelphia streets a year apart. Their grandmother is left to mourn, waiting for justice."It's a pain," Sonya Dixon said. "It's a devastation that never goes away."Dixon doesn't have far to go when visiting her grandsons' graves.Zakiyy and Kenyon Allford rest just yards from each other.On June 19, 2017, 20-year-old Zakiyy Allford was lured outside his father's house near 54th and Market Streets."He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Roscoe, PA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Kodak Black
CBS Philly

Reports: Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock dies after shooting at South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock is dead after a shooting at a Los Angeles restaurant, according to multiple reports. The shooting happened in southern Los Angeles at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard.Such is the state of violence in America that even when a young man moves cross country, over 2,000 miles away, a tragic violent end to his life still finds him.Philadelphia native Rakin Hasheem Allen of Germantown, who went by the stage name PnB Rock, a homage to Pastorious and Baynton Streets in Germantown, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
phl17.com

Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken And Waffles#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nexstar Media Group#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tmz#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Nexstar Media Inc
brooklynvegan.com

PnB Rock reportedly shot in Inglewood restaurant

Update: PnB Rock has reportedly died from the gunshot wounds. He was 30. PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA on Monday afternoon (9/11), TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they received a call about a shooting victim at the restaurant at 1:23 PM.
NBC Philadelphia

Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend

New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy