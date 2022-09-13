Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
fox26houston.com
Authorities search for suspect who exposed himself near park in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A man exposed himself while a jogger was on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands, authorities say. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say the suspect approached the female jogger, touched her...
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris Co., driver in custody
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A driver is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Officials said the incident occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard on Thursday evening. Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend during fight inside her home in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman says she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a fight inside her home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The fatal shooting was reported Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Winkler Drive. Police said...
HPD looking for 19-year-old woman accused of shooting bystander in southeast Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was looking for another woman that somehow was involved with her boyfriend being put in jail. A fight broke out, and a bystander was struck.
fox26houston.com
Authorities investigating several bogus threats made against Houston area schools
HOUSTON - Just this week across the Houston area, at least four schools have reported receiving false threats made against their campuses. "We have seen a huge amount of threats occurring, just this week alone, across the state and across the country," said Kathy Martinez-Prather, Director of the Texas School Safety Center. "I think this is a time to educate parents, students, and staff not to become complacent. The message to be sent here is every threat should be evaluated."
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
Click2Houston.com
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
fox26houston.com
Many pleased with prompt response by law enforcement to hoax active shooter call at Heights High School
HOUSTON - Post the Uvalde school shooting, many in the Houston area were happy with the quick response by law enforcement when the initial call of a possible active shooter came in at Heights High School. Now known to be a hoax, but it sent law enforcement into full swing.
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
fox26houston.com
Jack in the Box curly fries argument leads to shooting at drive-thru, lawsuit says
HOUSTON - An argument over Jack in the Box curly fries lead to an employee pulling out a gun and shooting at a customer in the drive-thru. The victims are now suing the franchise, demanding stricter background checks on its workers. "I was dumbfounded by it. I really couldn’t believe...
fox26houston.com
Police arrest murder suspect from 2014 Cypress cold case murders of Sun family
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials say 58-year-old Feng Lu, was taken to the San Mateo County Jail in California, where he’s being held pending extradition back to Texas. Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers spoke with FOX 26 about the arrest in the 2014 cold case. "We knew who this...
fox26houston.com
Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
