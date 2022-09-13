HOUSTON - Just this week across the Houston area, at least four schools have reported receiving false threats made against their campuses. "We have seen a huge amount of threats occurring, just this week alone, across the state and across the country," said Kathy Martinez-Prather, Director of the Texas School Safety Center. "I think this is a time to educate parents, students, and staff not to become complacent. The message to be sent here is every threat should be evaluated."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO