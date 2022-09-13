Read full article on original website
miguel dominguez
3d ago
ohh man. isn't edgar supposed to b at school n his uncle at the home depot. sheesh what an embarrassing to our Hispanic culture. leave it to the 🥷 🤭
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
$30K reward offered for suspect who gunned down man preparing food for homeless in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information on the suspect who gunned down a man who was preparing food for the homeless. The victim was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
cw39.com
Nightclub security guard shot and killed in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — An argument over a girlfriend is what Houston police say led up to a shooting that left a nightclub security guard dead early Wednesday. The name of the victim has not been released. A patron at Club Onyx at 3113 Bering Dr. shot him once in...
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Man arrested and charged with allegedly killing Houston family of 4 in 2014
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested this week after he got off a plane from China for his alleged role in the deaths of a co-worker and his family. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the "huge news" that officials from the San Francisco Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and Department of Homeland Security took Feng Lu into custody as he got off his flight from China. He was reportedly taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is pending extradition back to Texas. Lu has been charged with capital murder.
cw39.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston Jack in the Box over alleged gunfire at customers
HOUSTON (CW39) — When Anthony Ramos came to Houston from Florida in February of 2021, he came for the employment opportunities the contractor would find fixing damage caused by the infamous deep freeze. When his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter came to visit him on March 3 of that...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris Co., driver in custody
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A driver is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Officials said the incident occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard on Thursday evening. Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver...
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex
Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
Security guard killed outside Club Onyx identified as father of four girls, family says
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The security guard who was shot and killed was identified as 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie, according to his father and sister. Investigators released...
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
