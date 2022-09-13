ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New student loan forgiveness scams on the rise, BBB says

By Jackie DeFusco
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFgK6_0hsncqlx00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm about a recent increase in student loan forgiveness scams after President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to cancel debt for certain borrowers.

Less than a month ago, Biden pledged to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The relief is limited to individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning under $250,000 per year.

Virginia lawmakers split on Biden’s student loan cancellation plan

Barry Moore, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia, said imposters wasted no time trying to take advantage of Americans anxious for relief. He fears reports of these scams will grow moving forward.

“There is so much money involved. It’s so easy to do over the phone. People are so anxious and they’re in a hurry to get it,” Moore said. “This can grow very fast. By the Christmas holiday, it could be exploding if we are not cautious, if we do not get the word out.”

Moore said imposters claiming to represent the new federal debt cancellation program are reaching out by phone and by mail.

In an effort to steal your personal and banking information, the scammers ask you to fill out a form to see if you qualify for loan forgiveness.

Other times, scammers urge people to pay an upfront fee or redirect their current student loan payments. Borrowers never have to pay for help with their federal student aid.

“No government agency is going to ask you for a fee like that to just see if you qualify for a program. So beware,” Moore said.

The Biden Administration has said that millions of Americans will get loan forgiveness automatically based on information the federal government already has.

However, the U.S. Department of Education is expected to launch an application in early October that the agency is urging borrowers to fill out.

The BBB says scams can evolve over time. Here are some tips to avoid falling victim:

  • When in doubt, contact the government agency directly. If you receive a message that seems legitimate, but you aren’t sure, stop communicating with the person who contacted you. Then, verify their claims by contacting the government agency they say they represent. For details on the student loan forgiveness program, visit ED.gov or StudentAid.gov .
  • Never pay fees for a free government program. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program. Don’t let scammers persuade you otherwise. Con artists may say the fee will get you relief faster or will unlock additional benefits, but that is all part of the scam.
  • Think twice about unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages. Usually, government agencies won’t reach out to you unless you request to be contacted. Out-of-the-blue communications are a red flag.
  • Don’t give in to scare tactics. If someone claims you’ll miss out if you don’t act immediately, be wary. This is an all-too-common tactic scammers use on their victims. Instead of responding, stop communications until you can verify what they say is true.

C lick here to report a scam to the BBB .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Biden to rally with Democrats in Florida this month

President Biden will travel to Florida later this month to rally with Democrats, with leading Senate and gubernatorial races on the ballot there in November. Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27, the White House announced Friday. He will attend a Democratic National Committee rally while there, the latest instance of Biden addressing a […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WAVY News 10

Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Bbb#Federal Student Aid#Politics Federal#Fraud#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Americans
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

North Carolina family of 5, burning evidence, attack with ‘metal flagpole’ revealed in new Capitol riot indictment

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The path from North Carolina to right-wing extremist groups and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, continues to become clearer. Just this week we learned there are more than 1,100 members of one of those violent militias, the Oath Keepers, in North Carolina – including at least two state legislators – and a member from the Piedmont Triad is one of the 21 state residents indicted at the riots that attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy