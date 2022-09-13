Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Girls Tennis NJ.com Top 20 for Sept. 16: Three new teams enter the fold
The girls tennis season got off to a rough start with bad weather the first two days, but it has been nice and sunny since. A couple shocking results have bumped a few teams down and even out of the latest NJ.com Top 20, while new teams -- Ramapo, Montgomery, and West Essex have joined the party. Injuries have also played a factor.
Purcell leads offensive fireworks as Manville rolls over Dayton
When a player is on a different level athletically than everybody else on the field there is no game plan you can have to stop him. Shawn Purcell was that player for Manville on Thursday evening in Springfield. Purcell showed off his amazing athletic prowess on his way to 195 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in Manville’s 46-7 win over Dayton.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
On cusp of 200th career win, Shore’s Mark Costantino unsure about coaching future
Mark Costantino is all about consistency and familiarity. Constantino has been a history teacher and football coach at Shore Regional in West Long Branch for 35 years.
Slovak showdown: Devils’ Simon Nemec could face fellow Slovak players Juraj Slafkovsky, Filip Mesar at Buffalo Prospect Challenge
It will be 1 a.m. in Slovakia when the Devils face the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Buffalo Prospect Challenge on Friday. But the grueling start time won’t stop thousands of Slovaks from tuning in. In this game, New Jersey’s Simon Nemec –– the No. 2 pick in...
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location
Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
The Westfield Historical Society, Dr. Martin Luther King Association present ‘Reflections on the African American Experience in Westfield’
The Westfield Historical Society and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield are co-sponsoring an afternoon of presentations and discussion titled “Reflections on the African American Experience in Westfield” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Reeve House. The event will be led by...
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving amplifies post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Just when things had appeared to calm down in the world of Kyrie Irving, he upped the stakes. The Nets star and New Jersey native amplified on his Instagram story a post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones which promoted a 20-year-old Jones’ diatribe about “corrupt empires, secret societies and oligarchies.”
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Ex-Yankees star returns to Citi Field for 1st time since being fired by Mets
Carlos Beltran had not stepped foot into Citi Field since he was fired by the New York Mets. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
