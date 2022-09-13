ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
unionnewsdaily.com

Union County football teams position themselves for Week 3

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County football for Week 3 will be spread out over three days, with two games scheduled to be played on Thursday, Sept. 15; 10 more on Friday, Sept. 16; and one on Saturday, Sept. 17. There are four common games: Roselle Park High School...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
Oakland, NJ
Sports
Mahwah, NJ
Sports
City
Oakland, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location

Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Indian Hills#The Boys
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans

If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge

Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy