Union County football teams position themselves for Week 3
UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County football for Week 3 will be spread out over three days, with two games scheduled to be played on Thursday, Sept. 15; 10 more on Friday, Sept. 16; and one on Saturday, Sept. 17. There are four common games: Roselle Park High School...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
Slovak showdown: Devils’ Simon Nemec could face fellow Slovak players Juraj Slafkovsky, Filip Mesar at Buffalo Prospect Challenge
It will be 1 a.m. in Slovakia when the Devils face the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Buffalo Prospect Challenge on Friday. But the grueling start time won’t stop thousands of Slovaks from tuning in. In this game, New Jersey’s Simon Nemec –– the No. 2 pick in...
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location
Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Ex-Yankees star returns to Citi Field for 1st time since being fired by Mets
Carlos Beltran had not stepped foot into Citi Field since he was fired by the New York Mets. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
Recent Cliffside Park HS Grad From Fairview, 20, Charged With Statutory Rape
A Fairview man who turned 20 earlier this month is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager who was four years younger. Cristian Argueta remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest the day before.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
Mets greats remember former All-Star catcher John Stearns, who died at 71
The New York Mets are mourning the loss of former catcher John Stearns, who died Thursday in Denver, Colo. at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. Stearns, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1973, played 10 seasons with the Mets, receiving All-Star honors in 1977, 1979, 1980 and 1982.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge
Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
