Decider.com

Kenan Thompson Humiliates Leonardo DiCaprio With Sick Burn During Emmys 2022 Monologue

After a lackluster opening number that focused on interpretive dance, Kenan Thompson actually told jokes at the 2022 Emmys. Thompson took aim at Netflix’s flagging fortunes and Yellowjackets‘s relegation to Showtime, but he saved his biggest burn for Leonardo DiCaprio and his well-known penchant for only dating women under the age of 25. For that last joke, Thompson roped in Euphoria star and Best Actress nominee Zendaya.
ETOnline.com

Quinta Brunson and Her Emmy Have Last Laugh With This Jimmy Kimmel Photo Op

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson is poking fun at Jimmy Kimmel after his comedy bit at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards sparked internet backlash. Will Arnett and Kimmel were tapped to present the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series award on Monday, and couldn't help but create a performative moment for the telecast. The joke began when Will Arnett dragged an immobile Kimmel onstage, joking that this is the "13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there."
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
E! News

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Glamour

Zendaya Referred to Tom Holland as Her Boyfriend in Public, Finally

The world has known that Zendaya and Tom Holland were a thing since long before they first allowed themselves to be photographed kissing in public or started posting cheesy birthday messages to each other on Instagram. But even after going technically public with their relationship, this interview with Zendaya after her big Emmy win is, many believe, the first time she's referred to Holland as her “boyfriend” in the media.
In Style

Both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning Channeled a Famous Audrey Hepburn Look at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Sometimes, when celebrities hit the red carpet at major events, we get the feeling we've seen their look before...not just on the runway but at some point in fashion history, like in a beloved film or TV show. That's exactly what happened at the 2022 Emmys when both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning stepped out in layered gowns reminiscent of one of Old Hollywood's most iconic heroines. While both Fanning and Sweeney looked stunning in their own right, the stars (and their ensembles) brought back memories of Audrey Hepburn, who wore a similar dress in the 1954 movie Sabrina.
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair

Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
TVLine

Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot

Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
