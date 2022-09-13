Sometimes, when celebrities hit the red carpet at major events, we get the feeling we've seen their look before...not just on the runway but at some point in fashion history, like in a beloved film or TV show. That's exactly what happened at the 2022 Emmys when both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning stepped out in layered gowns reminiscent of one of Old Hollywood's most iconic heroines. While both Fanning and Sweeney looked stunning in their own right, the stars (and their ensembles) brought back memories of Audrey Hepburn, who wore a similar dress in the 1954 movie Sabrina.

