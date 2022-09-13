Read full article on original website
Zendaya Rules The Emmys Red Carpet Before Even Setting Foot On It
The "Euphoria" actor teased her stunning black gown on Instagram ahead of her 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet appearance.
Kaley Cuoco talks 'love at first sight' with Tom Pelphrey as they make Emmys red carpet debut
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, both nominated for an Emmy, made their relationship red carpet official on Monday night.
Kenan Thompson Humiliates Leonardo DiCaprio With Sick Burn During Emmys 2022 Monologue
After a lackluster opening number that focused on interpretive dance, Kenan Thompson actually told jokes at the 2022 Emmys. Thompson took aim at Netflix’s flagging fortunes and Yellowjackets‘s relegation to Showtime, but he saved his biggest burn for Leonardo DiCaprio and his well-known penchant for only dating women under the age of 25. For that last joke, Thompson roped in Euphoria star and Best Actress nominee Zendaya.
ETOnline.com
Quinta Brunson and Her Emmy Have Last Laugh With This Jimmy Kimmel Photo Op
Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson is poking fun at Jimmy Kimmel after his comedy bit at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards sparked internet backlash. Will Arnett and Kimmel were tapped to present the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series award on Monday, and couldn't help but create a performative moment for the telecast. The joke began when Will Arnett dragged an immobile Kimmel onstage, joking that this is the "13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there."
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
ETOnline.com
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice and Talks 'Wonka' Role
Timothée Chalamet is sharing some sage career advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him. In British Vogue’s October issue, where Chalamet is making history as the first male solo star on the cover, the 26-year-old got candid about his career and his upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the movie musical, Wonka.
Zendaya Referred to Tom Holland as Her Boyfriend in Public, Finally
The world has known that Zendaya and Tom Holland were a thing since long before they first allowed themselves to be photographed kissing in public or started posting cheesy birthday messages to each other on Instagram. But even after going technically public with their relationship, this interview with Zendaya after her big Emmy win is, many believe, the first time she's referred to Holland as her “boyfriend” in the media.
NME
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney record their colonoscopies for cancer awareness
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have recorded their colonoscopies to raise cancer awareness as part of the Lead From Behind initiative. The pair – who own Wrexham AFC football club together – shared a video for the colon cancer awareness initiative and discussed their motivations for making their procedures public.
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa 'Looked Very Happy' Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend Avery Cyrus, Source Says
Looks like JoJo Siwa is falling head over feet for TikTok star Avery Cyrus. The rumored new couple stepped out for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, with a source on the scene telling ET that they "were spotted holding hands."
AOL Corp
Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter, 5, Is a Budding Actress at 2022 Emmys: My Husband Is 'Terrified'
After Amanda Seyfried won outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in The Dropout, she said her and husband Thomas Sadoski's 5-year-old daughter Nina may have a future in acting herself. On Monday, Seyfried, 36, told PEOPLE she will put her...
In Style
Both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning Channeled a Famous Audrey Hepburn Look at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Sometimes, when celebrities hit the red carpet at major events, we get the feeling we've seen their look before...not just on the runway but at some point in fashion history, like in a beloved film or TV show. That's exactly what happened at the 2022 Emmys when both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning stepped out in layered gowns reminiscent of one of Old Hollywood's most iconic heroines. While both Fanning and Sweeney looked stunning in their own right, the stars (and their ensembles) brought back memories of Audrey Hepburn, who wore a similar dress in the 1954 movie Sabrina.
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair
Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot
Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
ETOnline.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day 6 Months After Chris Rock's Oscars Joke
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating "Bald Is Beautiful" day with a stunning, new selfie. Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in honor of the day, which honors those without hair. "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," the...
