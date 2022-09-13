Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
Quinta Brunson Says She’s Talked to Kimmel Since Emmys, Suggests Fans ‘Tune In and Watch’ Her on His Show
Quinta Brunson says she’s talked with Jimmy Kimmel since the late-night host’s extended bit continued during her Emmys acceptance speech for “Abbot Elementary” — though co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph still viewed it as “disrespect.”. “I’m anticipating that we are going to have a good...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
Halle Berry responds to irate Twitter user who confused her for new Ariel in The Little Mermaid
Halle Berry has responded to an angry Twitter user who confused her for Halle Bailey, the star leading the forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.Since Bailey was announced as the lead role in 2019, there have been a host of negative reactions to the concept of a Black actor portraying the fictional character.In a recent Twitter exchange, a user named Suicide Sportif – whose account has since become private – shared two screenshots.One included the metrics of the new Disney movie’s teaser trailer, showing over 2m views and more than triple the number of dislikes to likes, while the other was...
Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit
Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
Racists Are Worried About the Historical Accuracy of Mermaids
Last week was the D23 Expo, a time when nerds and Disney adults from all corners of the nation unite to preview the Disney company’s upcoming park and film release offerings. One of the most talked-about previews at the Expo was the teaser trailer release for The Little Mermaid, Disney’s much-anticipated live-action reboot of the classic cartoon starring Halle Bailey — of the celebrated sister duo Chloe x Halle — as the titular red-haired mermaid. Most people were thrilled about the teaser, praising its sumptuous visuals and Bailey’s stunning vocals in a snippet of “Part of Your World.” Most people, that...
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
Cardi B Slams Female Rap Beef Following Perceived Nicki Minaj Tirade: ‘This Shit Is Tiring’
Cardi B appears to have addressed the recent drama between female rappers in a pair of tweets uploaded to her account earlier this week. Although she didn’t name names in her posts on Monday (September 12), fans assumed she was speaking directly to Nicki Minaj, her longtime nemesis. The...
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Zazie Beetz Reflects on Van’s Evolution and the Final Season’s More ‘Hopeful’ Tone
"She's really pushing back against what feels confining to her," the actress told TheWrap of her character in the final installment
‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success
Two of TIFF’s most popular films will need to build buzz among a wider audience this weekend. Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” and Neon’s “Moonage Daydream” won’t be able to end the monthlong box office drought theaters are trudging through, but there’s a chance that the strong critical acclaim that they have received on the festival circuit could at least bring some measure of relief if those reviews translate into widespread audience buzz.
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who Is Adar? Where You’ve Seen That Actor Before
Note: Spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4 – titled “The Great Wave” – follow below. Four episodes into its first season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” introduced its major villain: Adar. While Sauron still looms over the events taking place in the prequel series, Adar poses a real, physical threat in The Southlands as the leader of the orcs who are hunting for Sauron’s blade.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storms This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker With No. 1 Debut | Chart
Disney+ also nabbed the second-place position with its live-action ”Pinnochio“. Movie fans clearly couldn’t wait to watch — or, in many cases, rewatch — “Thor: Love and Thunder” once it hit Disney+, with the Marvel flick topping Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which ranks the most viewed movies on streaming services over the past weekend using data from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.
‘Vampire Academy’ Stars on Importance of Rose and Lissa’s Connection: ‘It All Comes Back to This’ (Video)
It may seem intense now, but according to Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves, it's only going to get deeper
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
