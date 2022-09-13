Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Schalick over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Keen scored two goals to lead Schalick to a 7-1 win over Gloucester Catholic at Pittsgrove. The other goal scorers were Brandon Foster, Evan Spears, Tyler Fleming, Elijah Cummings and Luke Costantino. Michael Nelson contributed two assists. Gabe Endres made four saves for Schalick (2-1). Nick Polidoro scored for...
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
Girls Tennis NJ.com Top 20 for Sept. 16: Three new teams enter the fold
The girls tennis season got off to a rough start with bad weather the first two days, but it has been nice and sunny since. A couple shocking results have bumped a few teams down and even out of the latest NJ.com Top 20, while new teams -- Ramapo, Montgomery, and West Essex have joined the party. Injuries have also played a factor.
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Tied 1-1 at halftime, Point Pleasant Beach scored three second half goals in a 4-1 win over Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach. Bennett Mayer and Cody Monticello each scored twice for the winners. Dylan Ryan had two assists, while Mayer and Ronan Lynch each had one. Owen Curtis had...
Jefferson over North Warren - Field hockey recap
Mia Magnotta scored twice as Jefferson defeated North Warren, 5-1 in Oak Ridge. Nicole Delaportas, Emily Schorr and Avery Young each had a goal and an assist. Jefferson (3-1) had Hayley Conradd make eight saves, while Nicole Ciampa made one save. Kiera Hannam scored the goal for North Warren (1-2),...
Way-too-early 2022 girls soccer Player of the Year watch list
A lot is going to change from now until the end of the season. Championship stories will be written and legacies will be cemented, with plenty of opportunity to script the narrative. For now, NJ Advance Media is looking at the elite players back in the state who have an...
Purcell leads offensive fireworks as Manville rolls over Dayton
When a player is on a different level athletically than everybody else on the field there is no game plan you can have to stop him. Shawn Purcell was that player for Manville on Thursday evening in Springfield. Purcell showed off his amazing athletic prowess on his way to 195 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in Manville’s 46-7 win over Dayton.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
N.J. legend Jordan Burroughs makes history, sets U.S. record for wrestling golds
Jordan Burroughs is the most accomplished American wrestler of all-time. The Winslow Township High School graduate won his seventh Olympic or world gold medal on Friday afternoon, capturing the 79 kg freestyle world title in Belgrade, Serbia. The victory broke a tie with John Smith and Adeline Gray with six golds.
Avery Young talks Philly, ‘his second home,’ as Rutgers prepares for Temple | Q&A
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers senior Avery Young on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The veteran safety, who grew up in Coatesville, Pa., considers Philadelphia his second home but make no mistake about his real hometown. That one needs only an apostrophe.
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Is Giants’ Cor’Dale Flott ready to start for Aaron Robinson? ‘Sometimes, it doesn’t matter’
The Giants won’t have their No. 2 cornerback, Aaron Robinson, for Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers — because Robinson had an emergency appendectomy this week. “I’ve never had this happen in my career, losing a guy during the season for an appendix,” Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said Friday.
NFL・
N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location
Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings
When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.
Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
South Jersey Holocaust center to launch survivors archive
When Stockton University Professor Michael Hayse and interested students started work in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, he thought it would take about a year. “I thought there might be a few hundred, but the number of names just grew and grew,” said the associate...
Ex-N.J. Olympian found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting speaks out on ‘48 Hours’
A New Jersey Olympic equestrian who was found not guilty by reason of insanity of shooting his trainee at a posh Long Valley farm will appear on “48 Hours” Saturday night. Michael Barisone, an Olympic equestrian and renowned coach, shot Lauren Kanarek, an up-and-coming dressage rider, and attempted to shoot her boyfriend, Robert Goodwin, on Barisone’s farm after what he said was months of psychological torture by Kanarek.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
