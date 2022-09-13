ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Schalick over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Keen scored two goals to lead Schalick to a 7-1 win over Gloucester Catholic at Pittsgrove. The other goal scorers were Brandon Foster, Evan Spears, Tyler Fleming, Elijah Cummings and Luke Costantino. Michael Nelson contributed two assists. Gabe Endres made four saves for Schalick (2-1). Nick Polidoro scored for...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap

Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap

Tied 1-1 at halftime, Point Pleasant Beach scored three second half goals in a 4-1 win over Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach. Bennett Mayer and Cody Monticello each scored twice for the winners. Dylan Ryan had two assists, while Mayer and Ronan Lynch each had one. Owen Curtis had...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NJ
City
Haddon Heights, NJ
Haddon Heights, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Jefferson over North Warren - Field hockey recap

Mia Magnotta scored twice as Jefferson defeated North Warren, 5-1 in Oak Ridge. Nicole Delaportas, Emily Schorr and Avery Young each had a goal and an assist. Jefferson (3-1) had Hayley Conradd make eight saves, while Nicole Ciampa made one save. Kiera Hannam scored the goal for North Warren (1-2),...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Way-too-early 2022 girls soccer Player of the Year watch list

A lot is going to change from now until the end of the season. Championship stories will be written and legacies will be cemented, with plenty of opportunity to script the narrative. For now, NJ Advance Media is looking at the elite players back in the state who have an...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Purcell leads offensive fireworks as Manville rolls over Dayton

When a player is on a different level athletically than everybody else on the field there is no game plan you can have to stop him. Shawn Purcell was that player for Manville on Thursday evening in Springfield. Purcell showed off his amazing athletic prowess on his way to 195 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in Manville’s 46-7 win over Dayton.
MANVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Cadence Serrano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location

Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings

When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.

Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

South Jersey Holocaust center to launch survivors archive

When Stockton University Professor Michael Hayse and interested students started work in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, he thought it would take about a year. “I thought there might be a few hundred, but the number of names just grew and grew,” said the associate...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-N.J. Olympian found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting speaks out on ‘48 Hours’

A New Jersey Olympic equestrian who was found not guilty by reason of insanity of shooting his trainee at a posh Long Valley farm will appear on “48 Hours” Saturday night. Michael Barisone, an Olympic equestrian and renowned coach, shot Lauren Kanarek, an up-and-coming dressage rider, and attempted to shoot her boyfriend, Robert Goodwin, on Barisone’s farm after what he said was months of psychological torture by Kanarek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy