Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Marcus Mumford on Making the Year’s Boldest Album, Collaborating With Steven Spielberg and Brandi Carlile, and the Future of Mumford and Sons
When Marcus Mumford released “Cannibal,” the lead-off song for his first solo album, he was very much declaring a different set of lyrical as well as musical intentions. But for most of the press and public, the focus immediately got put on peripheral matters. Like: Did the existence of a solo project mean Mumford and Sons were breaking up? Had tension over one of the band members leaving last year amid controversy forced a fissure in the group? And then, on the lighter side, hey, how about that Steven Spielberg clip for “Cannibal,” the first music video the filmmaker had...
Comments / 0