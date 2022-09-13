Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
From ‘All My Children’ to 3 Children of Their Own: A Timeline of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship
Who knew that a 1995 screen test for All My Children would result in one of Hollywood’s most successful love stories? More than two decades into their marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos continue to make Us swoon with their passion and adoration for each other. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the […]
Allure
Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable on the NYFW Runway With His Long New Braids
The Grammy award-winning musician now adds show-stopping runway model to his repertoire. Lil Nas X has become a whole lot more than an artist to watch. The American rapper has stunned every award show with over-the-moon wardrobe choices while causing all the rave with his subtle-yet-impactful touches of glamour. After his latest beauty venture — becoming the face of the YSL Beauty campaign — we could only assume the artist, at just 23 years young, has lots of groundbreaking beauty moments on the horizon. An excellent example: he has officially added the title of runway model to his resumé.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
ETOnline.com
Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes
Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Cardi B Shows Off New Tattoos Celebrating Her Children
Cardi B took out some to speak to her fans on Instagram live. While playing with her hair, Cardi would show off a couple of new tattoos: her son’s name on her face and daughter on her arm. “You want me to be ugly so bad, but I’m not,”...
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
ETOnline.com
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice and Talks 'Wonka' Role
Timothée Chalamet is sharing some sage career advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him. In British Vogue’s October issue, where Chalamet is making history as the first male solo star on the cover, the 26-year-old got candid about his career and his upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the movie musical, Wonka.
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair
Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
ETOnline.com
Keke Palmer and Gigi Hadid Wore the New Platform UGGs at NYFW: Here's Where to Shop the Boots for Fall
Gigi Hadid never fails to give us fashion inspiration with her impeccable style, but the designer duds she often wears tend to be out of our price range. However, the supermodel was recently spotted recently blending two of our favorite footwear trends for fall — platforms and Ugg boots — in one affordable style.
ETOnline.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day 6 Months After Chris Rock's Oscars Joke
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating "Bald Is Beautiful" day with a stunning, new selfie. Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in honor of the day, which honors those without hair. "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," the...
ETOnline.com
YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29
YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
