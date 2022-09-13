ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Selena
Person
Kenan Thompson
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Halter#Nbc#Peacock
Allure

Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable on the NYFW Runway With His Long New Braids

The Grammy award-winning musician now adds show-stopping runway model to his repertoire. Lil Nas X has become a whole lot more than an artist to watch. The American rapper has stunned every award show with over-the-moon wardrobe choices while causing all the rave with his subtle-yet-impactful touches of glamour. After his latest beauty venture — becoming the face of the YSL Beauty campaign — we could only assume the artist, at just 23 years young, has lots of groundbreaking beauty moments on the horizon. An excellent example: he has officially added the title of runway model to his resumé.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes

Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available

Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair

Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29

YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy