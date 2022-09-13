Read full article on original website
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 8-15
Opening week of the 2022 boys soccer season has been a wild one. Over the last several days, we’ve seen plenty of upsets, overtime games, last-second goals and more. Throughout these contests, players from across the state have been putting up jaw-dropping numbers that deserve recognition. Here are our Players of the Week in all 15 conferences across the state.
Way-too-early 2022 girls soccer Player of the Year watch list
A lot is going to change from now until the end of the season. Championship stories will be written and legacies will be cemented, with plenty of opportunity to script the narrative. For now, NJ Advance Media is looking at the elite players back in the state who have an...
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 16
Mendham at Chatham, 4 p.m. No. 2 Freehold Township at McDonogh (MD), 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Red Bank Catholic at Archbishop Spalding (MD), 6 p.m. No. 14 Rancocas Valley vs. Kingsway, 4 p.m. No. 15 West Orange vs. Verona, 4 p.m. No. 20 Kearny at Lyndhurst, 4:15 p.m. STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD.
Girls Tennis NJ.com Top 20 for Sept. 16: Three new teams enter the fold
The girls tennis season got off to a rough start with bad weather the first two days, but it has been nice and sunny since. A couple shocking results have bumped a few teams down and even out of the latest NJ.com Top 20, while new teams -- Ramapo, Montgomery, and West Essex have joined the party. Injuries have also played a factor.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Early chaos causes shuffle, including a new No. 1 team
We are just over one week into the volleyball season and havoc has already been wreaked. A few teams join the list as the NJ.com Top 20 welcomes a new No. 1 team in the state. Check out the full ranking below. Note: All matches through September 15 count towards...
Top 50 daily boys soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 15
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 15, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
On cusp of 200th career win, Shore’s Mark Costantino unsure about coaching future
Mark Costantino is all about consistency and familiarity. Constantino has been a history teacher and football coach at Shore Regional in West Long Branch for 35 years.
Schalick over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Keen scored two goals to lead Schalick to a 7-1 win over Gloucester Catholic at Pittsgrove. The other goal scorers were Brandon Foster, Evan Spears, Tyler Fleming, Elijah Cummings and Luke Costantino. Michael Nelson contributed two assists. Gabe Endres made four saves for Schalick (2-1). Nick Polidoro scored for...
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Tied 1-1 at halftime, Point Pleasant Beach scored three second half goals in a 4-1 win over Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach. Bennett Mayer and Cody Monticello each scored twice for the winners. Dylan Ryan had two assists, while Mayer and Ronan Lynch each had one. Owen Curtis had...
