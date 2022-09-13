ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 8-15

Opening week of the 2022 boys soccer season has been a wild one. Over the last several days, we’ve seen plenty of upsets, overtime games, last-second goals and more. Throughout these contests, players from across the state have been putting up jaw-dropping numbers that deserve recognition. Here are our Players of the Week in all 15 conferences across the state.
SOCCER
Way-too-early 2022 girls soccer Player of the Year watch list

A lot is going to change from now until the end of the season. Championship stories will be written and legacies will be cemented, with plenty of opportunity to script the narrative. For now, NJ Advance Media is looking at the elite players back in the state who have an...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Week Of#Nj Advance Media
Top 50 daily boys soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 15

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 15, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
SOCCER
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap

Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
METUCHEN, NJ
Tennis
Sports
Schalick over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Keen scored two goals to lead Schalick to a 7-1 win over Gloucester Catholic at Pittsgrove. The other goal scorers were Brandon Foster, Evan Spears, Tyler Fleming, Elijah Cummings and Luke Costantino. Michael Nelson contributed two assists. Gabe Endres made four saves for Schalick (2-1). Nick Polidoro scored for...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap

Tied 1-1 at halftime, Point Pleasant Beach scored three second half goals in a 4-1 win over Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach. Bennett Mayer and Cody Monticello each scored twice for the winners. Dylan Ryan had two assists, while Mayer and Ronan Lynch each had one. Owen Curtis had...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
