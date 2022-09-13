Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff identifies inmate who died & cause of death
(Clarinda, Iowa) – In an update to our previous report, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer today (Friday), said the State Medical Examiner’s Office has concluded that an inmate who died at around 7-p.m. on Sept. 3rd, died from natural causes resulting from a medical condition. The inmate was also identified, as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes, of Clarinda.
kjan.com
2 arrested on drug-related charges in Creston; 1 person arrested for assault
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning. 27-year-old Jose Luis Carreon, of Laredo, TX, and 23-year-old Moesha Unique Garcia, of Creston, was arrested in the vicinity of Levy and Sycamore Streets, in Creston. Both were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were cited and released from the scene, on a Promise to Appear (in court).
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
kjan.com
Trial for Atlantic man facing multiple felony charges including Assault w/serious injury, set for Nov. 29
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A preliminary hearing was held Thursday, in the case of an Atlantic man facing four felony charges associated with an incident of assault. Online court records show arraignment for 53-year-old Edward Allen Davenport will be held 9-a.m. Oct. 3rd, with a pre-trial conference Nov. 7th at 9-a.m., and trial set for 9:30-a.m. Nov. 29th. Davenport was charged with: Burglary in the 1st Degree (a Class B felony); Assault while participating in a felony, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent, all of which are Class D Felonies.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest report
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on arrests dating from Sept. 3rd through the 12th. On Monday (Sept. 12), Deputies arrested 45-year-old Terry Squibbs, of Anita, for Simple Assault. He was being held in the Cass County Jail pending his later release.
Update: Cass County Man in Custody on Assault and Other Charges
(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue released more information on the arrest of a Cass County man in connection with an assault in Atlantic. According to the press release, at about 2:29 a.m. on September 5, Cass County Communications notified the Atlantic Police Department of an assault in the 800 block of Walnut Street in Atlantic. During the investigation, Officer’s contacted the victim, reporting they had been assaulted and struck multiple times with an object. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, a male, identified as 53-year-old Edward Davenport of Atlantic, knocked on the door. After the door opened, Davenport entered the home and began assaulting the victim, whose name was not released.
KCCI.com
2 arrested in connection to car thefts; some near schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two arrests have been made in connection to multiple car thefts around the metro. Des Moines police said 42-year-old Robert Malone and 47-year-old Blain Johnson are facing charges. During August, several thefts were reported around metro schools. Both are being held in Polk County Jail.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report one arrest and one theft. Police arrested 42-year-old Melissa Sara Stow of Creston for a warrant for an outside agency. Police transported Stow to the Adams County Jail. Napa Parts at 221 N. Pine Street reported the loss of two truck airbags and two-and-a-half buckets of...
kjan.com
(UPDATE) Death investigation in Norwalk leads to an unrelated arrest
Norwalk, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety report, that at around 12:30-a.m. today (Thursday), Police in Norwalk were notified of a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was detained and later arrested on outside, unrelated charges. His name was not released. Upon further investigation, Police located the body of a deceased adult female. The death is being treated as suspicious, at this time. Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.
kjan.com
Atlantic Police report: Man arrested for Assault, burglary & other charges
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department provided additional information with regard to an arrest made in conjunction with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say at about 2:20-a.m. on Sept. 5th, Atlantic Police were notified an assault had occurred at a residence in the 800 block of Walnut Street, in Atlantic. During an investigation, officers made contact with the victim, who stated they had been assaulted by being struck multiple times with an object.
kjan.com
DCI ASSISTING NORWALK POLICE WITH DEATH INVESTIGATION
Norwalk, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety report, that at around 12:30-a.m. today (Thursday), Police in Norwalk were dispatched to a report of a death in the 600 Block of Knoll Drive. Agents from the DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
theperrynews.com
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
kjan.com
Off-duty Guthrie County Chief Deputy discovers a rollover accident
(Guthrie County, Iowa) – A rollover accident Thursday afternoon in Guthrie County, was discovered after Guthrie County Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett – who was off-duty – overheard what he thought was a traffic collision. Bennett traveled to the area where he believed the crash to have occurred, and found a 2004 Chevy Impala in its top in the south ditch, off Wagon Road. The accident happened at around 4:50-p.m.
kjan.com
Creston man arrested Monday morning
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston, late Monday morning, arrested 20-year-old Myles James Koontz, of Creston. Koontz was arrested following a traffic stop, on a charge of Driving While Barred. He was later released from the Union County Jail, after posting bond. (8-a.m. News)
kjan.com
Polk County man arrested Wed. morning in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A man from Polk County was arrested at around 1:11-a.m. today (Wednesday), in Red Oak. Authorities say 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad, of Des Moines, was arrested following a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, it was determined Muhammad was in possession of a controlled substance/1st offense. He was also cited for no valid driver’s license and a registration violation.
theperrynews.com
Perry man with vicious dogs arrested for interference
A Perry man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he refused to sign in receipt of municipal infractions for vicious dogs. Marco Francis Roeder, 25, of 1517 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with interference with official acts. The incident began about 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lucinda Street, where...
Woman found dead after Norwalk police called about stabbing
NORWALK, Iowa – Police in Norwalk are getting help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in a suspicious death investigation. The Norwalk Police Department said officers were called out on a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was detained and later arrested […]
Montgomery County Woman Charged Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson for Driving While Barred. Police transported Anderson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.25 bond.
theperrynews.com
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins
One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
