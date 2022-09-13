ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ricky Battle
3d ago

I remember when I was little, I wanted to go to L.A. but that was back in the 70's it was nicer back then. It's too ghetto now! it was totally destroyed! all I hear about is murder from this city on a daily basis!

Conundrum.
3d ago

Rest in peace PnB Rock and my condolences goes out to your family. Why am I hearing crickets.🤔 Where is Al Sharpton, Ben Crump or any politician(s), political or legal activit(s) when senseless violence is running wild amongst each other in our neighborhood? They are nowhere to denounce these thugs and Babarians. They're now nowhere to be seen or heard because it does not fit the narrative there's nothing for them to gain politically or legally. Their actions or lack there of illustrates that Black lives matters only when Black(s) are killed by White(s), other race(s) or nationalities. How do we expect people of other races nationalities and profession(s) to interact or engage with us when this is how violently treat each other?

9
Kenne Gaines
3d ago

senseless when u can work & buy ur own jewelry....it's jus saddd pple like that is walking around...I pray for his loved ones to get thru this with the help of God

HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Reportedly Dead At 30 Following Los Angeles Shooting

Los Angeles, CA – PnB Rock reportedly passed away on Monday afternoon (September 12) after he was shot at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Kelly Muniz wouldn’t reveal his identity but did say the victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital around 1:59 p.m. local time.
CBS Philly

Reports: Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock dies after shooting at South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock is dead after a shooting at a Los Angeles restaurant, according to multiple reports. The shooting happened in southern Los Angeles at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard.Such is the state of violence in America that even when a young man moves cross country, over 2,000 miles away, a tragic violent end to his life still finds him.Philadelphia native Rakin Hasheem Allen of Germantown, who went by the stage name PnB Rock, a homage to Pastorious and Baynton Streets in Germantown, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Monday...
CBS LA

Teen found dead at Bernstein High School in High School, 3 others hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet

One teenage girl died, and three other teenagers were hospitalized after they were found to have overdosed at a school in Hollywood and a nearby park.All the teenagers are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, where two of the teens were found. The park is less than a mile from Bernstein High School, where two girls had also overdosed, including a girl whose body was found in a bathroom.The grim discoveries were made by a parent who was concerned his stepdaughter had not come home. He had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m., and...
