I remember when I was little, I wanted to go to L.A. but that was back in the 70's it was nicer back then. It's too ghetto now! it was totally destroyed! all I hear about is murder from this city on a daily basis!
Rest in peace PnB Rock and my condolences goes out to your family. Why am I hearing crickets.🤔 Where is Al Sharpton, Ben Crump or any politician(s), political or legal activit(s) when senseless violence is running wild amongst each other in our neighborhood? They are nowhere to denounce these thugs and Babarians. They're now nowhere to be seen or heard because it does not fit the narrative there's nothing for them to gain politically or legally. Their actions or lack there of illustrates that Black lives matters only when Black(s) are killed by White(s), other race(s) or nationalities. How do we expect people of other races nationalities and profession(s) to interact or engage with us when this is how violently treat each other?
senseless when u can work & buy ur own jewelry....it's jus saddd pple like that is walking around...I pray for his loved ones to get thru this with the help of God
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
