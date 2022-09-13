Read full article on original website
Rosie O'Donnell Shared The Comment From Ellen DeGeneres That She "Never Really Got Over"
"It hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Sportswear Shines at Brooks Brothers for Spring
Sportswear has been the undisputed star at Brooks Brothers since the company was purchased by Authentic Brands Group two years ago. So it’s no surprise that the more casual offering is taking center stage in the company’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Michael Bastian didn’t overlook the brand’s heritage in tailoring, but he paired the looks with sportswear to create modern alternatives that are more casual but still sophisticated.
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
