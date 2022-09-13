Sportswear has been the undisputed star at Brooks Brothers since the company was purchased by Authentic Brands Group two years ago. So it’s no surprise that the more casual offering is taking center stage in the company’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Michael Bastian didn’t overlook the brand’s heritage in tailoring, but he paired the looks with sportswear to create modern alternatives that are more casual but still sophisticated.

APPAREL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO