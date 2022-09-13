ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingswood, NJ

NJ.com

Schalick over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Keen scored two goals to lead Schalick to a 7-1 win over Gloucester Catholic at Pittsgrove. The other goal scorers were Brandon Foster, Evan Spears, Tyler Fleming, Elijah Cummings and Luke Costantino. Michael Nelson contributed two assists. Gabe Endres made four saves for Schalick (2-1). Nick Polidoro scored for...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap

Tied 1-1 at halftime, Point Pleasant Beach scored three second half goals in a 4-1 win over Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach. Bennett Mayer and Cody Monticello each scored twice for the winners. Dylan Ryan had two assists, while Mayer and Ronan Lynch each had one. Owen Curtis had...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Purcell leads offensive fireworks as Manville rolls over Dayton

When a player is on a different level athletically than everybody else on the field there is no game plan you can have to stop him. Shawn Purcell was that player for Manville on Thursday evening in Springfield. Purcell showed off his amazing athletic prowess on his way to 195 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in Manville’s 46-7 win over Dayton.
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location

Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings

When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

South Jersey Holocaust center to launch survivors archive

When Stockton University Professor Michael Hayse and interested students started work in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, he thought it would take about a year. “I thought there might be a few hundred, but the number of names just grew and grew,” said the associate...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
FOX 43

Missing Waynesboro girl found safe

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New site for COVID-19 vaccinations opens in Bridgeton

The Cumberland County Department of Health has opened a new site for COVID-19 clinics at 10-20 Magnolia Ave., suite A, in Bridgeton. The first clinic was held on Sept. 13 and two more are scheduled on Tuesdays, Sept. 20 and 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. “The health department is...
BRIDGETON, NJ
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing

A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
