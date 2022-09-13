Read full article on original website
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose Tuesday in Colorado, officials say. According to a Facebook post from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency alert from a GPS device that a hunter was carrying. The hunter had alerted LCSO that he was seriously injured by an animal.
Jeep Gladiator Falls Off Cliff in Colorado During Jeep Tour, Three Killed
YouTube, The MoonsIt's Ouray County's second fatal off-roading incident this month.
REPORT: Fatal Jeep accident occurred during tour, killing three in Colorado
The county coroner has identified the three people that were killed when a Jeep went off a mountain road near the small Colorado town of Ouray earlier this week. The deceased include passengers Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Diana Robles, 28, both of Yuma, Arizona, as well as driver Don Fehd, 72, who was of Ouray and a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team.
Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Jeep Tumbles Hundreds of Feet Off Colorado Mountain Road, Three Killed in Crash
In a tragic accident, three people passed away after they were involved in a crash that took place in Ouray, Colorado, on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the accident occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, located at milepost 3.
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Moose attacked hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before noon Tuesday in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers, wardens
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. These are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree.
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
What Ever Happened To Colorado's Historic Needle's Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
'He's saying hi … doesn't seem to be in distress': Man lost in Colorado wilderness almost left behind by rescue helicopter
HEENEY, Colorado (KCNC) — A crew called 911 for help Wednesday morning after someone from a hunting party didn’t come back to camp Tuesday night somewhere between Surprise Lake and Upper Cataract Lake. Flight for Life made a quick scouting mission but wasn’t able to find the man....
