Ouray County, CO

OutThere Colorado

Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
K99

Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SELIGMAN, AZ
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

