Quinta Brunson Says She’s Talked to Kimmel Since Emmys, Suggests Fans ‘Tune In and Watch’ Her on His Show
Quinta Brunson says she’s talked with Jimmy Kimmel since the late-night host’s extended bit continued during her Emmys acceptance speech for “Abbot Elementary” — though co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph still viewed it as “disrespect.”. “I’m anticipating that we are going to have a good...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
‘SNL’ Adds 4 Featured Players from Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next,’ Netflix’s ‘Introducing’ for Season 48
“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to several castmates at the end of last season, but they’re adding four more as featured players for Season 48. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show, which returns Oct. 1, NBC announced Thursday. Hernandez, a Miami native,...
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
Henry Silva, ‘Ocean’s 11’ and ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ Actor, Dies at 95
Henry Silva, a character actor known for playing bad guys and gangsters in movies like “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Ocean’s 11,” has died. Silva passed away Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to Variety. He was 95.
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained by Maya Hawke and Director
Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Do Revenge” ending. Do not read until after you’ve seen the film. The Hitchcockian Netflix movie “Do Revenge” contains several twists and turns, even by “Strangers on a Train” standards. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson describes Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” as one source of inspiration for “Do Revenge,” which stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and many more famous young faces. But one thing both have in common is a whopper of an ending.
Zoe Saldaña Embarks on a Love Story ‘For the Ages’ in Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Trailer (Video)
The new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea, debuted its first trailer Thursday. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke, the adaptation’s eight hour-long episodes will premiere on the streamer Oct. 21.
Emmy-Winning Executive Dionne Harmon: Sometimes Stepping Back Can ‘Propel Yourself Forward’
Office With a View: The veteran producer discusses her 10-year journey from assistant to president of production company Jesse Collins Entertainment. Dionne Harmon received two big Hollywood accolades in recent weeks: She took home an Emmy for her role as executive co-producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre, and she was named president of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), promoted from executive VP after a decade at the company.
‘Constantine’ Sequel Set at Warner Bros. With Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
A sequel to the 2005 supernatural Keanu Reeves film “Constantine” is in the works at Warner Bros., and both Reeves and director Francis Lawrence are expected to return for the sequel, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will...
Steve Coogan on the ‘Unexpected Twists and Turns’ of the Real-Life Story Behind ‘The Lost King’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: Coogan and director Stephen Frears discussed their new film, about a woman who finds the bones of Richard III. After the success of their Oscar-nominated collaboration on the 2013 drama “Philomena,” starring Judi Dench, director Stephen Frears and star-screenwriter Steve Coogan were eager to team up once again — similarly this time on a true-life-inspired tale about amateur sleuthing.
Yara Shahidi Digs Deep With Celebrity Friends in First Trailer for Facebook Watch Series, ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ (Video)
Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”. In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.
‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)
The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox refuted speculation that her relationship with Kanye West was a PR stunt, but said that ultimately it wasn't "sustainable."
‘Still Working 9 to 5’ Review: Doc Examines 1980 Comedy’s Impact on Ongoing Fight for Gender Equity
The hit movie used laughs and stars to sell its message of equality, and things haven't changed nearly enough over four decades
This Attorney On TikTok Is My "Legally Blonde" Fantasy Come True, And I'm Completely Obsessed With Her
"My boss fired me from my first lawyer job for not 'fitting in' with the conservative culture and refusing to make him coffee. So I started my own firm, where we wear whatever we want and ran my old boss out of business. Best part? He recently applied for a job at my firm. I told him we need some help making the girls coffee."
‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
