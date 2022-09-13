ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
TheWrap

‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained by Maya Hawke and Director

Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Do Revenge” ending. Do not read until after you’ve seen the film. The Hitchcockian Netflix movie “Do Revenge” contains several twists and turns, even by “Strangers on a Train” standards. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson describes Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” as one source of inspiration for “Do Revenge,” which stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and many more famous young faces. But one thing both have in common is a whopper of an ending.
TheWrap

Emmy-Winning Executive Dionne Harmon: Sometimes Stepping Back Can ‘Propel Yourself Forward’

Office With a View: The veteran producer discusses her 10-year journey from assistant to president of production company Jesse Collins Entertainment. Dionne Harmon received two big Hollywood accolades in recent weeks: She took home an Emmy for her role as executive co-producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre, and she was named president of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), promoted from executive VP after a decade at the company.
TheWrap

Steve Coogan on the ‘Unexpected Twists and Turns’ of the Real-Life Story Behind ‘The Lost King’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: Coogan and director Stephen Frears discussed their new film, about a woman who finds the bones of Richard III. After the success of their Oscar-nominated collaboration on the 2013 drama “Philomena,” starring Judi Dench, director Stephen Frears and star-screenwriter Steve Coogan were eager to team up once again — similarly this time on a true-life-inspired tale about amateur sleuthing.
TheWrap

Yara Shahidi Digs Deep With Celebrity Friends in First Trailer for Facebook Watch Series, ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ (Video)

Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”. In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.
TheWrap

‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)

The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
