The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO