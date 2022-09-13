ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death

PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock Passes Away At 30

PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang

The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
