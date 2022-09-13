Read full article on original website
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
TMZ.com
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Passes Away At 30
PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Says He’s ‘Done Explaining L.A. Gang Culture’ Following PnB Rock’s Death
Ice-T has said he’s done elaborating on Los Angeles gang culture in the wake of PnB Rock’s fatal shooting. The Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. He was 30 years old.
International Business Times
Mother Allegedly Drowns 3-Month-Old Baby, 2 Other Kids; Their Bodies Found On NYC Beach
The bodies of three children below the age of seven have been found on a New York City beach and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. Erin Merdy, 30, told her relatives she "drowned all three kids," identified as 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, officials said. Police began searching for the children Monday early morning after family members called 911 to say Merdy may have done something to hurt her kids, the AP reported.
Pro Bull Rider Killed in Domestic Violence Shooting, Police Say
The 21-year-old girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen—who performed under the name Ouncie Mitchell—has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Cardi B paid a surprise visit to her old elementary school in The Bronx and donated $100K before delivering a powerful message to the kids
With kids going back to school all over the country, a group of students in The Bronx got a special surprise on Tuesday from beloved rapper Cardi B. The 29-year-old rapper (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) returned to I.S. 232 in Brooklyn's Morris Heights neighborhood, where she attended elementary school.
The thick blue line! French policewoman who looks like Kim Kardashian has people BEGGING to be arrested after she is spotted on TV escorting killer French dentist
A millionaire dentist and his father have been jailed in France for performing thousands of unnecessary procedures - but they're not the ones making headlines. Instead, the internet's attention has focused on the policewoman walking Lionel Guedj and dad Carnot into court and her Kim Kardashian-like posterior. 'We need to...
Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say
A man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massacre itself is heartbreaking, the alleged motive behind it is equally chilling.Lu is suspected of wiping out the Sun family because he was...
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang
The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother
A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
TMZ.com
Cops Alert Pawn Shops to Find PnB Rock's Killer Through Stolen Jewelry
Detectives from the LAPD are working around the clock to track down PnB Rock's killer, even alerting local pawn shops to keep an eye out for the jewelry stolen off the rapper's neck. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... investigators are confident they'll make an arrest, and have spoken with...
insideedition.com
Woman in New York City Dies After Freak Accident Leaves Her Impaled on Fence
A New York City woman has passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained Friday night in a freak accident that left her impaled on a fence in The Bronx, New York Post reported. Friday night around 6:30 p.m. as Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was on her way to pick up a...
Sauce Walka Responds to Being Accused of Lying After Man Died in Robbery Attempt
Sauce Walka is speaking out after being accused of lying after a man died during a robbery attempt. On Sept. 10, Sauce Walka posted a video of himself on his Instagram account denying that he was the person who shot a man who tried to steal his jewelry. In the clip, the Al Rage Walka creator explained that the viral video of a man lying dead on the ground in downtown Los Angeles was an actual victim of a robbery by a gunman who tried to rob him earlier.
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday.Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. less than six seconds after arriving on the scene — even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury investigation found that Plowden, 25, was dazed after crashing the car and had his left hand raised as he tried to follow commands on a city sidewalk.However, defense lawyer David Mischak told...
Woman Lunges Over Burger King Counter to Steal Cash as Customers Watch
The incident comes as the NYPD has reported a 30 percent rise in robberies and burglaries over the past month compared to the same period in 2021.
Ex-Husband Kills Mom of His Child, Her Boyfriend at Custody Exchange: Cops
The father has been taken into custody, according to Georgia police.
