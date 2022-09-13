Read full article on original website
City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In tonight’s city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was discussed was the second reading of the property tax increase residents may see come next year. The proposed 2023 budget for the city calls for a 3% property...
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
Sioux Falls school buses hoping to make more improvements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bussing in the Sioux Falls School District is something that has been addressed this year within the district and the bussing organization, School Bus Inc. School Bus Inc has worked with the Sioux Falls School District for years. And this year they made the...
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
Sanford Health offers screenings and classes for Fall Prevention Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Prevention Week begins Sept.19, and a representative from Sanford Health shared actions you can take to prevent yourself from falling. Karla Cazer with Sanford Health said fall accidents are the reason most seniors 65 and older end up in the emergency room,...
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
Brookings water treatment project hit hard by inflation
It means Brookings Municipal Utilities is requesting a second state loan for the project, this one for $40 million. Perry Miller has more…
SDSU granted nearly $80 million for climate-smart beef/bison producer initiative
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University announced it would receive up to $80 million to help beef/bison producers switch to climate-smart practices. The USDA is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of funding opportunities. The USDA’s website lists the...
Minnesota Ave. and 2nd St. closed for emergency repairs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An announcement from the City of Sioux Falls says a portion of North Minnesota Avenue is closed for immediate emergency repairs. North Minnesota Avenue will be closed at Second Street, and traffic will be detoured around the closure. The City of Sioux Falls will be repairing a water main break, with repairs expected to be completed by 9 p.m. this evening.
LifeScape utilizes volunteering opportunities to give back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is “Direct Support Professionals” week. DSP’s are those who work on the front lines of caring for kids and adults who sometimes need some extra supervision to get through life. It can be challenging and at the same...
Dakota Layers opens new processing facility
“We are all about freshness and quality,” said Tracy Ramsdell, spokesperson for Dakota Layers this past week, in between tours of the company’s new specialty processing building on the western edge of Flandreau. On Friday, many interested parties filed in for a look at the new retrofitted building....
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A call for backup is answered in Sioux Falls standoff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first call of shots fired came in around 7:45 Wednesday morning. Initially, it was a couple of Sioux Falls Police Department officers calling for backup. It didn’t take long for help to arrive at the apartment complex near 45th and Western. Our cameras were there as the response unfolded, people arriving, getting equipment ready, and running into position.
