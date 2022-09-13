ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In tonight’s city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was discussed was the second reading of the property tax increase residents may see come next year. The proposed 2023 budget for the city calls for a 3% property...
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
Sioux Falls school buses hoping to make more improvements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bussing in the Sioux Falls School District is something that has been addressed this year within the district and the bussing organization, School Bus Inc. School Bus Inc has worked with the Sioux Falls School District for years. And this year they made the...
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
Sanford Health offers screenings and classes for Fall Prevention Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Prevention Week begins Sept.19, and a representative from Sanford Health shared actions you can take to prevent yourself from falling. Karla Cazer with Sanford Health said fall accidents are the reason most seniors 65 and older end up in the emergency room,...
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
Minnesota Ave. and 2nd St. closed for emergency repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An announcement from the City of Sioux Falls says a portion of North Minnesota Avenue is closed for immediate emergency repairs. North Minnesota Avenue will be closed at Second Street, and traffic will be detoured around the closure. The City of Sioux Falls will be repairing a water main break, with repairs expected to be completed by 9 p.m. this evening.
LifeScape utilizes volunteering opportunities to give back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is “Direct Support Professionals” week. DSP’s are those who work on the front lines of caring for kids and adults who sometimes need some extra supervision to get through life. It can be challenging and at the same...
Dakota Layers opens new processing facility

“We are all about freshness and quality,” said Tracy Ramsdell, spokesperson for Dakota Layers this past week, in between tours of the company’s new specialty processing building on the western edge of Flandreau. On Friday, many interested parties filed in for a look at the new retrofitted building....
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A call for backup is answered in Sioux Falls standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first call of shots fired came in around 7:45 Wednesday morning. Initially, it was a couple of Sioux Falls Police Department officers calling for backup. It didn’t take long for help to arrive at the apartment complex near 45th and Western. Our cameras were there as the response unfolded, people arriving, getting equipment ready, and running into position.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

