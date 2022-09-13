Read full article on original website
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
