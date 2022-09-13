Read full article on original website
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of Red Light Camera program in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are set to once again review how effective those pesky red light cameras are across the city. “It was something that I wanted to explore and look at when I got here, and the time is right now,” said Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn, of District 6.
Student accused of terrorizing, threatening to bring a gun to school in Louisiana
MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) —A 13-year-old student from Madisonville Junior High was arrested on Thursday after making comments about bringing a gun to school. According to the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student was issued a summons for terrorizing. STPSO says that the school’s resource officer was notified of...
LSU student killed in overnight shooting on Government St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government St. LSU is confirming that the woman killed in this shooting was Allison Rice. Rice was from Geismar and a student at LSU. LSU...
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Sept. 15, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Erion Franklin, 20. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25...
Louisiana town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
BR Police: Missing man found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
LPD: Man walks behind counter at Lafayette gas station, steals cash from employee wallet then flees
Northside High School student arrested, accused of threatening to shoot SRO
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message
BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies.
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
Local law enforcement remembering “true public servant”
A longtime employee with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office passed way on Wednesday, September 14.
Officials respond to reported shooting in Scotlandville area, no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday (September 14). It was around 1:45 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 2700 block of Blount Road near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and officials confirmed that no one was injured. BRProud will...
Maurice Woman Turns Herself into Lafayette Police after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Ambassador Caffery
The incident resulted in a 58-year-old Lafayette man being left dead on Ambassador Caffrey.
BRPD: Woman accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program. Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties. Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal. President Biden has...
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
