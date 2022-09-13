ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student killed in overnight shooting on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government St. LSU is confirming that the woman killed in this shooting was Allison Rice. Rice was from Geismar and a student at LSU. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Police#Recruiter#Ose#Brpd
WWL-TV

LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

BR Police: Missing man found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Woman accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend

Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program. Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties. Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal. President Biden has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

