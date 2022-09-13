Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Emmy Ratings Sink to an All-Time Low of 5.9 Million Total Viewers
After what appeared to be a promising bounce back last year, the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took a hit in total viewership on Monday and have once again sunk to an all-time low. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the broadcast, which aired from 8-11:15 p.m. ET, only managed about 5.9...
Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!
The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’
Dennis Quaid is the latest to join an A-list cast that’s being assembled for the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He will star alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. As with the others, Quaid’s role in the miniseries has yet to be revealed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
All the Stars! See What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards
Bring on the fashion! Ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards, some of your favorite celebrities hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, to show off their awards show style. The prestigious event, hosted by Kenan Thompson, brought out the best of the best in television.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Zazie Beetz Reflects on Van’s Evolution and the Final Season’s More ‘Hopeful’ Tone
"She's really pushing back against what feels confining to her," the actress told TheWrap of her character in the final installment
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series for Amazon
The Russo Brothers will serve as EPs alongside Page and Powell
Yara Shahidi Digs Deep With Celebrity Friends in First Trailer for Facebook Watch Series, ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ (Video)
Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”. In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.
How to Watch ‘Vampire Academy': Where Is the YA Adaptation Streaming?
If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further. Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0