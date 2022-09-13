ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
extratv

Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!

The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
TheWrap

Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Parade

See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Collider

'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story

During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
TheWrap

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’

Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TheWrap

Yara Shahidi Digs Deep With Celebrity Friends in First Trailer for Facebook Watch Series, ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ (Video)

Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”. In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Vampire Academy': Where Is the YA Adaptation Streaming?

If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further. Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.
TheWrap

TheWrap

