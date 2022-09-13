ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Blinged Out Ponytail Braid on the Emmys Red Carpet

Legend Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for her very first Emmy award, and celebrated the momentous occasion appropriately: sparkling. Ralph, who is nominated for her impeccable portrayal of stern yet sweet Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary, glimmered down the red-carpet, wearing a custom Brandon Blackwood gown, crystal-encrusted orange bag, and matching glam: a bedazzled waist-length braid and eye-framing face gems.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Meghan McCain Claps Back At Sherri Shepherd & “Toxic Mean Girl” Daytime Talk Culture: “She’s Looking For Publicity”

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the latter went on Watch What Happens Live and said McCain was the only The View co-host she was not close with. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM talk show, McCain took the opportunity to hit back at Shepherd’s comments. “I don’t know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don’t know why anyone is under the impression that we’re close friends,” McCain said on the September 13th episode of Andy Cohen Live, which you can watch in the video...
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse

The director's Netflix film is about a jazz musician's decades-long love affair with a Black woman who passes in the Deep South. With A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry proves himself to be, more than anything, a reliable auteur of serviceable melodramas. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will stream on Netflix on Sept. 23, is an exercise in tropes and caricatures, a game of “spot the cliché.” Nearly all the usual suspects of Black and biblical stereotypes make an appearance here: the tragic mulatto, the mammy, the magical negro, Cain and his brother Abel. They are assembled, like pieces of a familiar puzzle, under Perry’s assured direction and utilitarian screenplay. The result is Hollywood catnip.
Emmy-Winning Executive Dionne Harmon: Sometimes Stepping Back Can ‘Propel Yourself Forward’

Office With a View: The veteran producer discusses her 10-year journey from assistant to president of production company Jesse Collins Entertainment. Dionne Harmon received two big Hollywood accolades in recent weeks: She took home an Emmy for her role as executive co-producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre, and she was named president of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), promoted from executive VP after a decade at the company.
