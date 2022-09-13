Read full article on original website
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Blinged Out Ponytail Braid on the Emmys Red Carpet
Legend Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for her very first Emmy award, and celebrated the momentous occasion appropriately: sparkling. Ralph, who is nominated for her impeccable portrayal of stern yet sweet Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary, glimmered down the red-carpet, wearing a custom Brandon Blackwood gown, crystal-encrusted orange bag, and matching glam: a bedazzled waist-length braid and eye-framing face gems.
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood
Some call Jimmy Kimmel's antics at the Emmy Awards 'white privilege.' I just call it stupid.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Meghan McCain Claps Back At Sherri Shepherd & “Toxic Mean Girl” Daytime Talk Culture: “She’s Looking For Publicity”
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the latter went on Watch What Happens Live and said McCain was the only The View co-host she was not close with. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM talk show, McCain took the opportunity to hit back at Shepherd’s comments. “I don’t know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don’t know why anyone is under the impression that we’re close friends,” McCain said on the September 13th episode of Andy Cohen Live, which you can watch in the video...
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse
The director's Netflix film is about a jazz musician's decades-long love affair with a Black woman who passes in the Deep South. With A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry proves himself to be, more than anything, a reliable auteur of serviceable melodramas. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will stream on Netflix on Sept. 23, is an exercise in tropes and caricatures, a game of “spot the cliché.” Nearly all the usual suspects of Black and biblical stereotypes make an appearance here: the tragic mulatto, the mammy, the magical negro, Cain and his brother Abel. They are assembled, like pieces of a familiar puzzle, under Perry’s assured direction and utilitarian screenplay. The result is Hollywood catnip.
‘Constantine’ and ‘Madame X’ Series From J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Not Moving Forward at HBO Max
Two DC Comics series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions that were in development at HBO Max, “Constantine” and “Madame X”, are no longer moving forward at the streamer, TheWrap has learned. Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot still remain high on both shows and...
Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’
Dennis Quaid is the latest to join an A-list cast that’s being assembled for the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He will star alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. As with the others, Quaid’s role in the miniseries has yet to be revealed.
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series for Amazon
The Russo Brothers will serve as EPs alongside Page and Powell
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
Whoopi Goldberg, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga Join Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro Dramedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Rainn Wilson and newcomer William Fitzgerald will round out the cast
The Secret Reason Mary Nighy Chose ‘Alice, Darling’ to Be Her Feature Directorial Debut (Video)
TIFF 2022: "As a director, it's quite interesting to try and bring what's hidden out into the light," Nighy says
Emmy-Winning Executive Dionne Harmon: Sometimes Stepping Back Can ‘Propel Yourself Forward’
Office With a View: The veteran producer discusses her 10-year journey from assistant to president of production company Jesse Collins Entertainment. Dionne Harmon received two big Hollywood accolades in recent weeks: She took home an Emmy for her role as executive co-producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre, and she was named president of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), promoted from executive VP after a decade at the company.
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
Mayan Lopez on Growing Up on the ‘George Lopez Show’ Set: ‘I Really Fell in Love With the Business’
The "Lopez vs. Lopez" star and producer discusses working with her father on their new NBC sitcom
Comedy Central Sets October Premiere Date for ‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News’ (Exclusive)
The show moves to the cable network after debuting on streaming in 2020
