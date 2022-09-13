Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
kwit.org
NEWS 9.15.22: WITCC Looks to Add Athletics, School Issue Votes, Fundraiser Helps Iowa Teen Pay Restitution, and More
Western Iowa Tech Community College announced plans to pursue adding competitive sports next year. President Terry Murrell stated in a Town Hall Meeting posted to YouTube some options could include basketball, volleyball, and soccer. The move to enter a sports agreement with the National Junior College Collegiate Athletic Association has the full support of WIT’s Board of Directors. Listen for more details tomorrow afternoon during All Things Considered.
KLEM
KLEM News, Thursday, September 15
One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!
kwit.org
INTERVIEW: Sioux City Teen Helps Organize Local Walk for Suicide Prevention
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is scheduled for this weekend in Sioux City. The walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. We talked to one of the organizers for her insight. Here’s Hannah Tasted, the chair community leader for the event. The walk takes place...
kwit.org
Weather Bosses Predict a Warm Weekend
This is Quinell and Julian reporting Siouxland Public Media Weather from the Irving Elementary Dual Language School. Somos Quinell y Julian reportando de Siouxland Public Media Weather desde la escuela Irving Elementary Dual Langauge. Today in Sioux City, expect mostly sunny weather with a high of 84 and a low...
kwit.org
NEWS 9.16.22: Workshops Planned to Help the MMIW Health Crisis, South Dakota Trooper Shortage, Briar Cliff Baseball Team Plays at "The Field of Dreams" and More
A new resource to address the public health crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women is launching in Sioux City this weekend. The Great Plains Action Society is offering a series of workshops on how to heal, protect and organize against gender-based violence. In 2019, homicide was the third leading...
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Looking For Property For A New Events Center
Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is looking for a place to put an events center. Businessman Octavio Mejia tells us that right now, they’re focusing on some property in Sibley. He says the property in Sibley at the former cement plant south of the Sibley Pool...
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
kwbg.com
Feenstra Announces 2022 Military Academy Selection Board
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. “Serving our county at home and abroad is a solemn duty and incredible sacrifice. Because of our servicemen and women, America is the freest nation in the world,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In my capacity as Congressman for the 4th District, I am pleased to announce the eight members who will serve on our Military Academy Selection Board, and review and recommend candidates for our nation’s service academies. I strongly encourage young Iowans interested to apply for a nomination through my office by October 1st.”
Iowa cattle farmers feeding impacted by ongoing drought
With the ongoing drought, cattle farmers started feeding hay to cattle and sheep a few months earlier than normal. However, increasing cost of feed are starting to weigh on farmers.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
UPDATE: Floyd Blvd intersection may reopen Friday night after 2 train cars derail, railroad official says
Railroad officials said they hope the intersection off of Floyd Boulevard will reopen Friday night.
‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa
A small sliver of Woodbury County recently regressed into “exceptional” drought status, the worst classification of dryness identified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That area along the state’s border with Nebraska also missed the heavier rainfall that soaked much of the state this past weekend, according to a state climatologist weather report. It’s the first […] The post ‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties.
siouxlandnews.com
Plans for a new development on Outer Drive move forward
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An ambitious plan to build new housing and retail space along Outer Drive on the east side of Sioux City is moving forward. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a concept plan for the "Diamond Willow Development" which includes three retail lots and nearly 150 homes between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
Structure fire near Jefferson, S.D. accidental, officials say
A morning structure fire near Jefferson, South Dakota has been ruled as accidental according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
