ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Bridge construction starting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren plans new Peoria high voltage transmission tower

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still a few years off, but Ameren is planning a project officials say will improve electric reliability in the Peoria area. Ameren held a series of public meetings between Tuesday and Wednesday to gather input on a proposed new 138 kilovolt transmission tower planned that would connect the Alta and Pioneer substations.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria

UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
WEST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bloomington Township, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Bloomington, IL
Society
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
25newsnow.com

Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County could start billing for mental health treatments and outsource triage center operations

McLean County's walk-in crisis facility could soon be under new management and bring in additional revenue for the county. The McLean County Board will consider a contract on Thursday with the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS) to run the triage center in Bloomington, starting in November. The county has been operating the facility since it opened in March 2020.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Use Permit#Government Center#Christian#Islamic#Veterans Parkway#The Nexus Church#Buddy S Liquor Store#Motor Fuel Tax#Idot
wglt.org

Amtrak cancels trains through Bloomington-Normal due to freight rail talks

President Biden announced early Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote, NPR reported. Some of the canceled trains mentioned in this story are now back on the schedule as of early Thursday. Visit Amtrak.com for the latest information on individual trains.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Teachers Union, PPS reach tentative deal

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and Peoria Public Schools have reached contract peace, several months after the previous deal expired. A joint statement from the district and Local 780 say a three-year collective bargaining contract. Both sides say they cannot discuss details of the deal until after both the union and the PPS Board of Education approve it. The board has scheduled a retreat day for Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ROE Bridge Academy starts first week of school

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County’s newest alternative school welcomed its inaugural class Monday morning. The Regional Office of Education #17’s Central Illinois Bridge Academy opened its doors at the Marcfirst location off of Jacobssen Drive in Normal. The Bridge Academy serves students enrolled at local school districts that are currently homebound due to anxiety, depression or PTSD that would not do well in a traditional school setting.
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wmay.com

Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected

A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wcbu.org

Minimalist homage to Peoria restored to former glory

Peoria's iconic "Sonar Tide" outdoor sculpture looks as clean and crisp as it did when it was first installed nearly 40 years ago. That's due in no small part to the efforts of Bradley University's Fisher Stolz and Jaci Willis. The pair have spent more than 300 hours restoring Canadian-American Minimalist artist Ronald Bladen's final large-scale public artwork back to its original state.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

2 local businesses broken into

Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday 9/14/22

On today's episode; property managers, realtors and homebuilders suggest the Bloomington-Normal housing market is starting to stabilize.; ISU hosts a panel discussion on water sustainability; and the USDA brings a future scientists program to Bloomington-Normal. On today's episode; property managers, realtors and homebuilders suggest the Bloomington-Normal housing market is starting...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy