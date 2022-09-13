A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO