Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
1470 WMBD
Ameren plans new Peoria high voltage transmission tower
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still a few years off, but Ameren is planning a project officials say will improve electric reliability in the Peoria area. Ameren held a series of public meetings between Tuesday and Wednesday to gather input on a proposed new 138 kilovolt transmission tower planned that would connect the Alta and Pioneer substations.
wglt.org
'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
Central Illinois Proud
Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
wglt.org
McLean County could start billing for mental health treatments and outsource triage center operations
McLean County's walk-in crisis facility could soon be under new management and bring in additional revenue for the county. The McLean County Board will consider a contract on Thursday with the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS) to run the triage center in Bloomington, starting in November. The county has been operating the facility since it opened in March 2020.
wglt.org
Amtrak cancels trains through Bloomington-Normal due to freight rail talks
President Biden announced early Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote, NPR reported. Some of the canceled trains mentioned in this story are now back on the schedule as of early Thursday. Visit Amtrak.com for the latest information on individual trains.
1470 WMBD
Teachers Union, PPS reach tentative deal
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and Peoria Public Schools have reached contract peace, several months after the previous deal expired. A joint statement from the district and Local 780 say a three-year collective bargaining contract. Both sides say they cannot discuss details of the deal until after both the union and the PPS Board of Education approve it. The board has scheduled a retreat day for Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Central Illinois Proud
ROE Bridge Academy starts first week of school
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County’s newest alternative school welcomed its inaugural class Monday morning. The Regional Office of Education #17’s Central Illinois Bridge Academy opened its doors at the Marcfirst location off of Jacobssen Drive in Normal. The Bridge Academy serves students enrolled at local school districts that are currently homebound due to anxiety, depression or PTSD that would not do well in a traditional school setting.
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
wmay.com
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
wcbu.org
Minimalist homage to Peoria restored to former glory
Peoria's iconic "Sonar Tide" outdoor sculpture looks as clean and crisp as it did when it was first installed nearly 40 years ago. That's due in no small part to the efforts of Bradley University's Fisher Stolz and Jaci Willis. The pair have spent more than 300 hours restoring Canadian-American Minimalist artist Ronald Bladen's final large-scale public artwork back to its original state.
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
wglt.org
Normal Town Council member says balance between freedom and regulation is tricky
The senior member of the Normal Town Council says it's reasonable that revisions to the town's sign ordinance will attract some heat, noting there are competing interests to balance. "Some people will interpret that as an infringement on free speech. Some people will interpret that as an infringement on the...
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
wcbu.org
This Peoria woman survived 2 battles with paralysis. Here's what she wants you to know
Lou Dobrydnia ordered up a life-changing sandwich at a Peoria restaurant four decades ago. The patty-melt was something Lou had never tried before during her many previous trips to the Skewer Inn in the lower level of Northwoods Mall. She usually went for a gyro, or opted for the salad bar.
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday 9/14/22
On today's episode; property managers, realtors and homebuilders suggest the Bloomington-Normal housing market is starting to stabilize.; ISU hosts a panel discussion on water sustainability; and the USDA brings a future scientists program to Bloomington-Normal. On today's episode; property managers, realtors and homebuilders suggest the Bloomington-Normal housing market is starting...
