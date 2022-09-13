Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fargo Air Museum Lands “Celebrity” Plane For Annual Fundraiser
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can’t have a Celebrity Dinner & Auction at the Fargo Air Museum without a “celebrity” plane. This is the F-101B Voodoo from the North Dakota National Air Guard. The Cold War-era fighter jet was used in 1970 & 1972 to help...
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
Times-Online
Valley City quietly marks 150 years, one of the 10 oldest towns in ND
Valley City, the ‘City of Bridges’ as they say, has grown in popularity and size over the last 150 years. Little did many know back in 1872 that Valley City would be the 12th largest city in the state. Valley City also makes it into the top 10 oldest towns in the state. For the people of Valley City, a 150th anniversary, also known as, a sesquicentennial is a very special occasion. What was once just a tree covered valley would someday expand into what we recognize as Valley City today. Originally called 2X Sheyenne, the name was changed a few times to Fifth Siding, then to Wahpeton, then Worthington, and now Valley City, it’s clear to see, not just the name of the town has changed. Over the years, many generations have made Valley City their home and even with the continued growth a sense of community remains. Now a town with many businesses, a highly accredited college, and a growing younger population, it can be hard to imagine what life could have been like so many decades ago.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
kvrr.com
Farmers around the globe gather at the 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota tradition celebrates its 42nd year as the Big Iron Farm Show has farmers excited for all kinds of gadgets and features. Exhibitors and thousands of farmers across the globe gather for the 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo.
hpr1.com
Let’s ‘Taco Bout’ Some of the Newer Mexican Favorites in the Area
In this land of hotdish and ham, it used to be a real pain to find something satisfyingly spicy in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Thankfully, there’s a much different menu here these days. So give a muchas gracias to the following establishments for greatly improving the scene. Let’s start with...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
valleynewslive.com
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food
BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
valleynewslive.com
Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
kvrr.com
Dakota Girls & Boys Ranch to use Kiwanis grant to renovate Dakota Memorial School
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Kiwanis Club of Fargo awards the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch with a $2,500 grant. It will help renovate and furnish their library and media center at Dakota Memorial School. The school educates students with complex learning needs due to psychiatric, behavioral, social/emotional, and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Times-Online
Red Knights ride to ever remember
A fleet of motorcycles, cars and two shiny red firetrucks roared out of Valley City and did a tour of the region, circling around from Sanborn to Wimbledon and beyond, taking part in an annual remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which brought low the World Trade Center towers in New York and cost thousands of lives.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Times-Online
Let'sTalkAboutItCensored
Library, leaders unaware of explicit book in young adult section. A sexually-explicit graphic novel has been moved from the Valley City Barnes County Public L…
Comments / 0