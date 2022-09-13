Read full article on original website
Hawley and Albany collide battle of the area’s top Class 2A teams
Whether you’re a Hawley Bearcat fan who watched this team’s dreams of a state run last season come true, or a loyal Albany Lion fan who has watched this team come so close to a state championship several times in the last decade. Whoever you’re cheering for, this...
GALLERY: AHS parades down North Abilene ahead of homecoming game against Frenship
Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene High School celebrated its homecoming parade Thursday afternoon in North Abilene. KTAB/KRBC got these great shots of the fun! Abilene High’s homecoming game is Friday, September 16 at Shotwell Stadium. Our Abilene Eagles will be playing against the Frenship Tigers. Good luck, Eagles!
Abilene High brings back throwback jerseys for Homecoming
The Abilene High Eagles return home this week, and it’s Homecoming for head coach Mike Fullen and his team. Homecoming is always a fun week at any school, but Abilene High adds a little spice to it with their gold throwback jerseys. The throwbacks are worn to honor the...
Abilene High expects to bounce back after second loss
The Abilene High Eagles fell to 1-2 on the season with a loss to Midland Legacy. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team started the game with a touchdown drive to take the lead against the Rebels, but Legacy answered that with 49 straight points to take control of the game.
Wildcats can’t be overwhelmed SEC environment against Missouri
The ACU Wildcats are undefeated after two games for the first time in nine years. That unbeaten record is going to be put to the test when they take on Missouri out of the Southeastern Conference. When a school the size of ACU goes to a place like Missouri, the...
Abilene area forecast: Friday September 16th
The weekend has arrived and if you are planning any outdoor activity, the weather will cooperate giving you lots of sunshine. In fact it will be seasonal and warm through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 95 degrees. The winds will be from the south and breezy at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 14th
We will continue to see more of the same we have had the last several days in the forecast as those afternoon temperatures will be very close to seasonal. Expect more 90’s for afternoon highs. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 95 degrees. The winds will be breezy from the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For tonight, we will look for mostly clear skies and a mild 68 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south southeast.
WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
GALLERY: New book store opens in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene. Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street. Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, […]
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s ‘Dr. Pepper Man’ passes after 64 years of service, leaving legacy to son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known to some as the Dr. Pepper Man at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, and to many others simply as Van, Eberle Van Meter passed away in early September. His work for both 7-Up and Dr. Pepper took him to the fair, where he reportedly loved working the most. “That […]
Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made
Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
‘Please pray for rain’: Pastors of 2 Abilene churches work together to put on prayer rally in hopes of bringing rainfall to the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rally Sunday evening, led by pastors from Mount Zion and Wylie Baptist churches, brought two congregations together – as well as other community leaders – to collectively pray for much-needed rain. “Pastor [Demotis] Sherman and I have known one another over 25 years and we felt like we had the […]
Owners of Tuscola convenience store fight to sell alcohol, vote goes on November ballot
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For those traveling between Abilene and Tuscola on U.S. Highway 83/84, there’s not much in the way of gas or convenience stores, save for the Hilltop gas station – which is cash only. This is where Dale Rankin and his fellow partners stepped into build a Bowie’s Travel Center just three […]
