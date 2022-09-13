ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Hawley and Albany collide battle of the area’s top Class 2A teams

Whether you’re a Hawley Bearcat fan who watched this team’s dreams of a state run last season come true, or a loyal Albany Lion fan who has watched this team come so close to a state championship several times in the last decade. Whoever you’re cheering for, this...
HAWLEY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High brings back throwback jerseys for Homecoming

The Abilene High Eagles return home this week, and it’s Homecoming for head coach Mike Fullen and his team. Homecoming is always a fun week at any school, but Abilene High adds a little spice to it with their gold throwback jerseys. The throwbacks are worn to honor the...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High expects to bounce back after second loss

The Abilene High Eagles fell to 1-2 on the season with a loss to Midland Legacy. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team started the game with a touchdown drive to take the lead against the Rebels, but Legacy answered that with 49 straight points to take control of the game.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wildcats can’t be overwhelmed SEC environment against Missouri

The ACU Wildcats are undefeated after two games for the first time in nine years. That unbeaten record is going to be put to the test when they take on Missouri out of the Southeastern Conference. When a school the size of ACU goes to a place like Missouri, the...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday September 16th

The weekend has arrived and if you are planning any outdoor activity, the weather will cooperate giving you lots of sunshine. In fact it will be seasonal and warm through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 95 degrees. The winds will be from the south and breezy at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 14th

We will continue to see more of the same we have had the last several days in the forecast as those afternoon temperatures will be very close to seasonal. Expect more 90’s for afternoon highs. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 95 degrees. The winds will be breezy from the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For tonight, we will look for mostly clear skies and a mild 68 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south southeast.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: New book store opens in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene. Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street. Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made

Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Please pray for rain’: Pastors of 2 Abilene churches work together to put on prayer rally in hopes of bringing rainfall to the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rally Sunday evening, led by pastors from Mount Zion and Wylie Baptist churches, brought two congregations together – as well as other community leaders – to collectively pray for much-needed rain. “Pastor [Demotis] Sherman and I have known one another over 25 years and we felt like we had the […]
ABILENE, TX

