Man arrested in firebombing of teacher’s home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators said the firebombing of a Clayton County teacher’s home earlier this month may have been an act of revenge against a different family member.

Teacher Adreana Swanson, 22, was left with serious burns in the August firebombing, which also destroyed her home. Swanson’s mother got out of the home safely, but Swanson was left with burns over a third of her body. Her current condition is unclear.

Officers announced the arrest of 32-year-old Theriton Wells in connection with the case.

Detective Kamie McKay said some information that officers discovered on social media played a big role in the arrest, as well as surveillance video.

“One hundred percent that is the reason why he is in custody currently,” McKay said.

Back in August, police released surveillance video of a man, now identified as Wells, running from the home on Derby Drive after throwing two firebombs at the house.

Investigators were able to look at surveillance video and connect the person they saw to Wells. Investigators said Swanson’s older brother was friends with Wells and that the firebombing may have been retaliation for an argument Wells was in with the brother.

Clayton Fire & Emergency Services Chief Landry Merkison said many agencies worked together to make the arrest happen.

“It should have never happened,” Merkison said. “But it did. And I’m so happy that we’ve been able to bring justice to this family.”

Fire officials said right after the firebombing, Wells left the state. U.S. Marshals tracked him to Texas, where he was taken into custody. Merkison said they are working with officials in Texas to figure out how to extradite Wells back to Georgia.

