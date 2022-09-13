Read full article on original website
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating after man allegedly slashed with machete in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating what led up to an alleged machete attack overnight in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man flagged offers down near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue and told them someone had slashed him with a machete. Crews took the...
Oklahoma City police involved in two pursuits with same suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were involved in two pursuits with the same suspect. OKC police were involved in two short pursuits on Wednesday, and they happened not far from each other. They both had the same suspect. Police officers were busy in the southern part of the...
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
Choctaw High School placed on lockdown while police respond to incident in nearby neighborhood
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown Friday while law enforcement responded to an incident at a home in a nearby neighborhood. Police said a man was upset with a city worker over a utility bill. When officers arrived, the man exited the house wearing body armor and what police said appeared to be a handgun.
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
Police find 2 shot in SW OKC home after girl calls for help at nearby grocery store
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating what led up to a double homicide on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon.
Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway
One person has died after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 13400 block of N MacArthur Ave. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Police...
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase
EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
