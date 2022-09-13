ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
KOCO

Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
WARR ACRES, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City

A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase

EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
KOCO

The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
THE VILLAGE, OK

