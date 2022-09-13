Read full article on original website
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
Grandpa Was Ready To Send A Guy To The Afterlife After He Jumped The Railing At The Grand Canyon
Tourists at national parks acting like morons is no new topic of discussion, as we’ve seen an alarming number of them over the past year. From tourists getting dangerously close to the wildlife and either nearly getting sent, or actually getting sent to the hospital, to idiots hopping the railing in dangerous areas of the parks, people get a rush from being stupid.
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty
Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.・
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)
The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success
Two of TIFF’s most popular films will need to build buzz among a wider audience this weekend. Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” and Neon’s “Moonage Daydream” won’t be able to end the monthlong box office drought theaters are trudging through, but there’s a chance that the strong critical acclaim that they have received on the festival circuit could at least bring some measure of relief if those reviews translate into widespread audience buzz.
‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
Kiernan Shipka on Balancing Her ‘Wildflower’ Character’s ‘Dark Moments’ With ‘Light, Funny’ Ones
TIFF 2022: "I was challenged because she's emotionally complex," said the actress, who plays the daughter of neurodivergent parents in a film that is drawing comparisons to "CODA"
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
Woman With 'No Adult Clothes' Wears Pants With Slits to Job Interview
Many commenters found the video relatable, with one user chiming in, "Me and my backless bodysuits covering it up w a cardigan."
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: Gorgeously Moody Drama Captures the Struggles of a Tequila Rancher
Juan Pablo Gonzlezs atmospheric narrative mixes story, performance and real life to portray a Mexico changed by the modern economy
Henry Silva, ‘Ocean’s 11’ and ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ Actor, Dies at 95
Henry Silva, a character actor known for playing bad guys and gangsters in movies like “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Ocean’s 11,” has died. Silva passed away Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to Variety. He was 95.
‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Zazie Beetz Reflects on Van’s Evolution and the Final Season’s More ‘Hopeful’ Tone
"She's really pushing back against what feels confining to her," the actress told TheWrap of her character in the final installment
Disney Shifts ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Summer 2023, Sets ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ for July 2024
Disney stamped release dates Thursday on some of its biggest announcements from out of its D23 convention, most notably shifting “Haunted Mansion” from the spring of next year to now open in a prime summer 2023 slot on August 11, 2023, while also dating “Mufasa: The Lion King” for July 5, 2024.
