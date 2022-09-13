ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Grandpa Was Ready To Send A Guy To The Afterlife After He Jumped The Railing At The Grand Canyon

Tourists at national parks acting like morons is no new topic of discussion, as we’ve seen an alarming number of them over the past year. From tourists getting dangerously close to the wildlife and either nearly getting sent, or actually getting sent to the hospital, to idiots hopping the railing in dangerous areas of the parks, people get a rush from being stupid.
ACCIDENTS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Covering

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Daily Mail

The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty

Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.
TheWrap

‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)

The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fire#Entertainment Weekly#Canadian
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
TheWrap

‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success

Two of TIFF’s most popular films will need to build buzz among a wider audience this weekend. Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” and Neon’s “Moonage Daydream” won’t be able to end the monthlong box office drought theaters are trudging through, but there’s a chance that the strong critical acclaim that they have received on the festival circuit could at least bring some measure of relief if those reviews translate into widespread audience buzz.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy