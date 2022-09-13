ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla DUI suspect allegedly eluded cops until his car lost its tires

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VFxN_0hsnZHi300

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers say they saw a male suspect consuming narcotics before he allegedly resisted their commands and sped off, resulting in a brief chase.

According to the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were notified of someone being passed out behind the wheel near the intersection of Garrison St & Commercial St around 10: 29 a.m. PST on Sept. 12. Someone tried to make contact with the suspect, who allegedly fled to the nearby 7 Eleven.

When contacted by police, the suspect, who has since been identified by 24-year-old Austin Hill of Walla Walla, was allegedly seen using illegal narcotics. Officers also allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside the car.

They prompted Hill to exit his vehicle, but he allegedly refused their commands. Sgt. Gunner Fulmer wrote that “Hill fought with the officer” while trying to start his vehicle up. He fit the keys into the ignition and began to drive away, officials say.

However, Hill’s vehicle lost two of its tires during the pursuit and he began to drive on the rims of his wheels. Finally, he came to a stop near the intersection of S Division St and Lincoln St. He was arrested and booked into the county hail on the following charges:

Eluding Law Enforcement, Assault 2nd with a motor vehicle, Assault 3rd on a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI, Interlock Device Required, Obstructing Law Enforcement and Resisting Arrest.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

  • Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Search for ‘top offenders’ leads to hours-long standoff in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A police operation to track down ‘top offenders’ in the Tri-Cities led to a standoff Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection for several hours. “The agencies involved were looking for people who have been causing constant crime in the area,” explained Kennewick Police Lt. Jason Kiel.  It’s not clear if the 26-year-old suspect was on...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after standoff at Clearwater Bay apartments

KENNEWICK, Wa.- UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Pst#S Division St#Dui
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy