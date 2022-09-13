Walla Walla DUI suspect allegedly eluded cops until his car lost its tires

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers say they saw a male suspect consuming narcotics before he allegedly resisted their commands and sped off, resulting in a brief chase.

According to the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were notified of someone being passed out behind the wheel near the intersection of Garrison St & Commercial St around 10: 29 a.m. PST on Sept. 12. Someone tried to make contact with the suspect, who allegedly fled to the nearby 7 Eleven.

When contacted by police, the suspect, who has since been identified by 24-year-old Austin Hill of Walla Walla, was allegedly seen using illegal narcotics. Officers also allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside the car.

They prompted Hill to exit his vehicle, but he allegedly refused their commands. Sgt. Gunner Fulmer wrote that “Hill fought with the officer” while trying to start his vehicle up. He fit the keys into the ignition and began to drive away, officials say.

However, Hill’s vehicle lost two of its tires during the pursuit and he began to drive on the rims of his wheels. Finally, he came to a stop near the intersection of S Division St and Lincoln St. He was arrested and booked into the county hail on the following charges:

Eluding Law Enforcement, Assault 2nd with a motor vehicle, Assault 3rd on a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI, Interlock Device Required, Obstructing Law Enforcement and Resisting Arrest.

