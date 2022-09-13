Cast: Charles Emmanuel Nadia Carvalho Hélio Ribeiro Garcia Júnior Selma Lopes. Pepe is a 12-year-old boy who lives with his grandmother, a witch-businesswoman. After discovering that he is adopted and that his parents are alive, he decides to go in search of them, but thus ends up attracting the attention of Edmundo, a biomechanical villain who needs Pepe to realize his enormous evil plan: use the boy's energy to conquer the immortality of its kind.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO