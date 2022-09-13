ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Prevalence of vaping in North Dakota

By Alysia Huck
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yynp8_0hsnXtjt00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota is set to receive $6 million after an investigation showed the e-cigarette company JUUL misled customers about its nicotine content and marketing toward kids.

So just how prevalent is vaping in North Dakota, and is vaping really “helping” people to quit smoking, as the vaping industry claims?

According to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, that depends on your definition of “quit.”

They say many people merely transfer products, and these products all have nicotine, which is addictive.

According to the data, more adults in the state now vape than smoke.

Squid Game Challenge: Casting director looking for North Dakota contestants

“These are people who may have never considered smoking, who are now vaping, who are addicted to nicotine because a lot of the vaping products starting with JUUL had the means to modify the chemical make-up of the products to make them more addictive, so we’re seeing people with a serious nicotine addiction,” said Neil Charvat, Tobacco Prevention and Control program director.

Charvat says whether you use cigarettes, vaping, cigars, or chew, it’s still nicotine.

The addiction is there, and it will never go away unless you treat it.

“We are seeing an increase in adults and youth who want to quit vaping and find you just don’t stop because it’s the nicotine addiction. It hasn’t been any easier to quit, it’s still that same addiction,” said Charvat.

Charvat says not to give up, as it can take multiple attempts to quit.

If you would like to end a nicotine addiction, contact your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices. North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Recovery Month: Support, programs and recovery in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — September is Recovery Month in North Dakota, and the Department of Health and Human Services would like to take the opportunity to remind people that help is available all throughout the state. “There are many different pathways to recovery,” said Addiction and Prevention Program and Policy Manager James Knopik. “It’s important […]
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine#Cigars#Quit Smoking#Tobacco Prevention
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Mystery death along the Missouri

The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
MISSOURI STATE
valleynewslive.com

Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food

BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
CHARITIES
valleynewslive.com

ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association met Monday in Fargo to discuss concerns over what they are calling overreach by the CDC. They addressed mandates and policies in regard to COVID-19 in long term care facilities. Among their concerns are mask mandates and 10-day quarantines, even when residents are fully vaccinated and boosted.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Wildfire smoke travels across the country to ND

The United States sees on average 70,000 wildfires a year. The vast majority of those happen in the western United States. Much of that smoke impacts us here in North Dakota. Smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho has made its way into North Dakota.And based on how our jet stream flows, North Dakota […]
IDAHO STATE
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy