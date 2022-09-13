Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Evaluating drought relief in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — Severe drought continues to impact California, and many residents need immediate relief. As summer winds down, Northstate communities are battling the lowest water levels of the year as is typically the case in September, and 2022 being the driest year on record, in the 139 year history of data keeping in Redding, has only exacerbated the problem.
krcrtv.com
Town of Paradise wins award for Camp Fire recovery efforts
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise has won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence for its recovery efforts post-Camp Fire. The award, given by the League of California Cities, was given in the category of planning and environmental quality. Earlier, KRCR spoke with the town’s planning and recovery...
SFGate
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire fuel reduction projects continue around Paradise
Work is being done throughout Paradise and Magalia to help reduce fire fuels. The latest project is the Dry Creek project and it has entered into the next stage of fuels reduction. The project is funded by grant money and is made up of a collective of property owners and...
krcrtv.com
Opportunities for Northstate women in the fire Industry
REDDING. Calif. — As fires spread, the need for firefighters grows. California is coming out of yet another devastating fire season, making the need for firefighters even more crucial. There is always a demand for firefighters and especially a need for diversity within the workforce. Unfortunately, the number for...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to get California earthquake alerts
OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
norsenotes.com
Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California
Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops four-acre vegetation fire in Palermo on Wednesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 14, 6:32 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their crews have stopped forward progress on the fire burning around three to four acres off of Palermo Road. Officials said their resources will remain on the scene for the next couple of...
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
krcrtv.com
Nonprofit charity sets up fund for community in Weed
REDDING, Calif. — The Community Foundation of the North State, a nonprofit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, have established the Lincoln Heights Community fund. Donations made to the fund will go towards helping those in the Lincoln Heights community in Weed who have...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
KCRA.com
Weather changes ahead for NorCal this weekend. Here's what our meteorologists know so far
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different. This weekend will bring more weather changes to Northern California. Windy weather Saturday. An area of low pressure will drop south along the West Coast. Out ahead of that system,...
krcrtv.com
Second large power outage in Hoopa in recent days
HOOPA, Calif. — On Tuesday, a second power outage in the last five days impacted thousands of customers in the Hoopa Valley area and other areas in Northern California. According to the PG&E outage map. the outage started at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and won't be restored until around 7 p.m. 2,083 customers were without power. PG&E says they are assessing the cause of the outage location.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
Unvaccinated Californians no longer need to receive regular COVID-19 testing
(KTXL) — Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, the California Department of Public Health is no longer requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated workers, according to a news release from the CDHP. The CDPH said that California has seen an increase of fully vaccinated and boosted Californians, with “80% of Californians 12 years of age and older have […]
krcrtv.com
Chico to increase sewage rates in 2023, Public Works Director explains why
CHICO, Calif. — Last week, Chico City Council moved ahead on a proposal to increase sewer rates in 2023. The prices for sewage will go up roughly $16, from a $22.98 fixed rate to a $38.34 rate that is 70% fixed and 30% "volumetric"—based on usage, but only in the winter months.
