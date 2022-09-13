ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

krcrtv.com

Evaluating drought relief in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — Severe drought continues to impact California, and many residents need immediate relief. As summer winds down, Northstate communities are battling the lowest water levels of the year as is typically the case in September, and 2022 being the driest year on record, in the 139 year history of data keeping in Redding, has only exacerbated the problem.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Town of Paradise wins award for Camp Fire recovery efforts

PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise has won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence for its recovery efforts post-Camp Fire. The award, given by the League of California Cities, was given in the category of planning and environmental quality. Earlier, KRCR spoke with the town’s planning and recovery...
PARADISE, CA
SFGate

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
FORESTHILL, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire fuel reduction projects continue around Paradise

Work is being done throughout Paradise and Magalia to help reduce fire fuels. The latest project is the Dry Creek project and it has entered into the next stage of fuels reduction. The project is funded by grant money and is made up of a collective of property owners and...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Opportunities for Northstate women in the fire Industry

REDDING. Calif. — As fires spread, the need for firefighters grows. California is coming out of yet another devastating fire season, making the need for firefighters even more crucial. There is always a demand for firefighters and especially a need for diversity within the workforce. Unfortunately, the number for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Here's how to get California earthquake alerts

OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
SANTA ROSA, CA
norsenotes.com

Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California

Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE stops four-acre vegetation fire in Palermo on Wednesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 14, 6:32 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their crews have stopped forward progress on the fire burning around three to four acres off of Palermo Road. Officials said their resources will remain on the scene for the next couple of...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Nonprofit charity sets up fund for community in Weed

REDDING, Calif. — The Community Foundation of the North State, a nonprofit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, have established the Lincoln Heights Community fund. Donations made to the fund will go towards helping those in the Lincoln Heights community in Weed who have...
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

Second large power outage in Hoopa in recent days

HOOPA, Calif. — On Tuesday, a second power outage in the last five days impacted thousands of customers in the Hoopa Valley area and other areas in Northern California. According to the PG&E outage map. the outage started at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and won't be restored until around 7 p.m. 2,083 customers were without power. PG&E says they are assessing the cause of the outage location.
HOOPA, CA
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

