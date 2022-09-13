Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
The D.C. Housing Authority Pays Top Dollar To Landlords In Wealthy Areas. Some Say That’s Bad Policy.
In a city separated by race and class, D.C.’s Housing Authority is trying to bridge the divide with a seemingly simple solution: Paying landlords competitive rates to house poor residents. The public housing agency covers rent on behalf of more than 18,000 low-income households in D.C. via its housing...
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
Man sues luxury DC realty company for $7.5M in racial discrimination case
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is suing a luxury realty company for $7.5 million in a racial discrimination lawsuit, after he claims he was kicked out of his apartment building for being shot. Patrick Oseni has filed a lawsuit against United Dominion Realty (UDR), which owns Capitol View on...
foxbaltimore.com
'It's scary:' $30,000 Maryland 529 college savings account allegedly disappears
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland 529 account holder says his college fund with more than $30,000 in savings has suddenly disappeared. The money has allegedly been missing for months now and the family is starting to fear they may never get it back. "It's scary is what it is...
Sisters Reported Missing For Two Years Could Be In Maryland, DC Area: Reports
More than two years after a pair of sisters went missing with their mother, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is advising that they may be in the Maryland-Washington, DC area. Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7 years old, were reported missing in March...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
fox5dc.com
Primary results: Takeaways from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
Voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware, on the final primary night of the 2022 midterm season — another test of the far right’s influence over the GOP. The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday, while...
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
fox5dc.com
Former Typhoon Merbok to blast western Alaska with historic storm surge, 90 mph wind and 50-foot seas
ADAK, Alaska - A historic storm is bringing hurricane-force winds, 40-50-foot seas and coastal flooding not seen in decades to parts of western Alaska on Friday and Saturday. What used to be Typhoon Merbok has morphed into a powerful northern Pacific storm as it races nearly due north and pushes through the Aleutian Islands and into the Bering Sea, bringing a dangerous storm surge that threatens to inundate coastal villages and towns under several feet of water for hours.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
WTOP
DC man gets more than 2 consecutive life sentences for ‘jealousy’ killings
A D.C. man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, following his conviction earlier this year in a double murder in Maryland. Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were found shot to death on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights in 2019 “because of jealousy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.
popville.com
“Where in the DC area can I go to find pawpaws?”
Where in the DC area can I go to find pawpaws? I’ve found them on hikes in VA and near Harpers Ferry but wondering if readers know where in the city I can find them — somewhere in Rock Creek or the Arboretum, perhaps?”
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
