Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay substance abuse facility looking to expand

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- When her daughter lost her battle with addiction two and a half years ago, Paula Jolly decided to fill a need for transitional housing in Green Bay. Amanda’s House opened its doors to women affected by substance use and mental illness last winter. “I wasn't...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Tip line helps students report school threats, other concerns

NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah School District has been using the Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line since September of 2020. It is available to students 13 and older, without requiring a parent's permission. The Neenah Police Department has received 20 notifications of concern from the tip line -- the...
NEENAH, WI
Green Bay, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“Domino effect” after storm damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While the school year started normally for many kids this year without major COVID protocols in place, that’s not the case for Menominee High School students, who’ve been in virtual learning since the start of classes -- but not because of COVID-19. Over the summer, while replacing the roof and HVAC system at the high school, there was a heavy rainstorm.
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manawa schools increase police presence after school violence threat

MANAWA (WLUK) -- The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a "credible threat of school violence." The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and Waupaca County Sheriff's...
MANAWA, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising funds for $16 million expansion project

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club's proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

WPS grants area students with technical college scholarships

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen students from Northeast Wisconsin are getting a head start toward college success. The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation awarded $20,000 to 28 technical college students. The scholarships are given to students working toward degrees in fields such as business management, engineering, software...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shipwreck near Marinette listed on State Register of Historic Places

MARINETTE (WLUK) -- A shipwreck near Marinette is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck was added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge. It's located upright on the bottom of Green Bay, under 10-15 feet of water. The...
MARINETTE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

'Walk for Wildlife' making a difference for area injured animals

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It's the Walk for Wildlife and it's this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
GREEN BAY, WI

