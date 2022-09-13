Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
UW-Oshkosh cites student retention issues for wanting to possibly outsource custodial work
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh won't outsource its custodial and grounds crews. But officials say they're still facing problems that affect their bottom line. The chancellor says one of the big issues is keeping students at the university. In a letter to the university community, UWO Chancellor...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay substance abuse facility looking to expand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- When her daughter lost her battle with addiction two and a half years ago, Paula Jolly decided to fill a need for transitional housing in Green Bay. Amanda’s House opened its doors to women affected by substance use and mental illness last winter. “I wasn't...
Fox11online.com
St. Joseph Food Program celebrates 40 years as inflation concerns continue
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Menasha food pantry is celebrating a special milestone. And while food options have gone away for many due to rising costs, St. Joseph’s Food Program has continued providing help for a range of people. "I try to put myself in shoes of where would you...
Fox11online.com
Tip line helps students report school threats, other concerns
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah School District has been using the Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line since September of 2020. It is available to students 13 and older, without requiring a parent's permission. The Neenah Police Department has received 20 notifications of concern from the tip line -- the...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
WBAY Green Bay
“Domino effect” after storm damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While the school year started normally for many kids this year without major COVID protocols in place, that’s not the case for Menominee High School students, who’ve been in virtual learning since the start of classes -- but not because of COVID-19. Over the summer, while replacing the roof and HVAC system at the high school, there was a heavy rainstorm.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
seehafernews.com
Two Fox Valley Schools Call for Extra Police Presence Following Social Media Threat
Two high schools in the Fox Valley area had some extra police officers on hand yesterday after a threat was made on social media. The officers were posted outside of Oshkosh West and Appleton West High Schools after a yet unnamed individual told “West to be ready” on an unspecified social media service.
Fox11online.com
Manawa schools increase police presence after school violence threat
MANAWA (WLUK) -- The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a "credible threat of school violence." The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and Waupaca County Sheriff's...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay alder suggests approaching Brown County about sharing sales tax revenue
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown County first...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
wearegreenbay.com
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising funds for $16 million expansion project
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club's proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Active threat incident’ training being conducted in Green Bay for several weeks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department along with other emergency officials will be participating in a large-scale joint training exercise near Bay Beach for several weeks. Participants in the training, which will work as practice responses to an ‘active threat incident’ in the community, include...
Fox11online.com
WPS grants area students with technical college scholarships
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen students from Northeast Wisconsin are getting a head start toward college success. The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation awarded $20,000 to 28 technical college students. The scholarships are given to students working toward degrees in fields such as business management, engineering, software...
Fox11online.com
Shipwreck near Marinette listed on State Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE (WLUK) -- A shipwreck near Marinette is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck was added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge. It's located upright on the bottom of Green Bay, under 10-15 feet of water. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
Fox11online.com
Learn more about Wisconsin's iconic fruits at the Cranberry Apple Jamboree
(WLUK) -- Starting Friday, a celebration for two of Wisconsin's most iconic fruits will be taking place in Manitowoc County. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is happening at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Abigal Winkel says the event combines education and fun. Visitors will investigate why cranberries bounce, how an apple's...
Fox11online.com
Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
Fox11online.com
'Walk for Wildlife' making a difference for area injured animals
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It's the Walk for Wildlife and it's this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
