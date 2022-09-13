Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Common Ground News
Greater Lithonia Chamber to host Katrina Young as guest speaker on Sept. 21
LITHONIA, GA—The Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Wednesday Luncheon on Sept. 21, 11:30 – 1 p.m., at the Stone Manor Events Facility, 3113 Stone Mountain St., Lithonia. The guest speaker for the event will be Katrina Young, Business Retention and Expansion Manager with Decide...
On Common Ground News
Explore Gwinnett to host Family Reunion Workshop Oct. 1
GWINNETT COUNTY—Explore Gwinnett is hosting a free Family Reunion Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, in unincorporated Stone Mountain in Gwinnett County. Those who are planning to host a family reunion in Gwinnett County are encouraged...
On Common Ground News
Atlanta’s Kwanza Hall named Managing Partner/CEO of Chattahoochee Trails
ATLANTA–Former Congressman and Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall has been named managing partner and CEO of Chattahoochee Trails, a new organization intended to provide water reclamation and recreational opportunities along Atlanta’s underutilized Chattahoochee Riverfront. “Atlanta has never had a riverfront – although we have a river,” says Hall....
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park to honor the late Sadie B. Sims on Sept. 25
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park will host a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m., at Washington Park, 2830 Arborcrest Drive, Decatur. The event will honor the late Mrs. Sadie Sims’ (1915-2017) life and dedication to the Washington Park community. The DeKalb Board of Commissioners granted approval for a memorial plaque to be installed on a bench in the park.
On Common Ground News
Wade Walker YMCA honors DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw at food pantry ribbon-cutting event
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw was recognized on Sept. 9 for his allocations totaling $100,000 to the Wade Walker YMCA, which named a food pantry in his honor. “I am a strong supporter of the work of the YMCAs in our communities,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “That is...
On Common Ground News
Former Arabia Mountain High student named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week
STONECREST, GA—Former Arabia Mountain High School’s Chandler Martin has been named the Southern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. The East Tennessee State linebacker is making a comeback after being redshirted his freshman year due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lithonia native exploded with 23...
On Common Ground News
Georgia Attorney General: Atlanta woman convicted of neglect, exploitation of disabled and elderly
ATLANTA– Attorney General Chris Carr announced the conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Board of Health to host drive-thru flu vaccine event in Dunwoody on Saturday
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Board of Health is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccination event this Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. until noon, at Dunwoody High School. This event is focused on adults ages 18 and older, seniors 65 and older who may need a high-dose vaccine for added protection, individuals who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease), and pregnant women. Pediatric flu vaccines will be given at DeKalb’s regional health center locations during regular business hours.
On Common Ground News
Construction set to rehab sewer line, manholes along Briarlake Road, lane closures expected for three months
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Construction will begin on the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project on Sept. 26 and DeKalb officials are inviting residents to a virtual meeting to learn more about the project. The community meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m, .via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88633804904. A portion...
On Common Ground News
20-year-old Conyers, GA man fatally shot by neighbor over Door Dash delivery mix-up
CONYERS, GA—Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Zaire Watson, Jr., 22, with the murder of Fernando Soloman, 20, in a mix-up over a Door Dash food delivery. The fatal shooting occurred on Sept. 8 at 1:12 a.m. after a Door Dash driver delivered food to the wrong...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County VRE hiring poll workers for 2022 Advance Voting, General Election
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) is recruiting poll workers to support Advance Voting and the upcoming General Election on Election Day. Advance voting in DeKalb will be held Oct. 17-Nov. 4. The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. There are several positions...
