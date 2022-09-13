ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

On Common Ground News

Greater Lithonia Chamber to host Katrina Young as guest speaker on Sept. 21

LITHONIA, GA—The Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Wednesday Luncheon on Sept. 21, 11:30 – 1 p.m., at the Stone Manor Events Facility, 3113 Stone Mountain St., Lithonia. The guest speaker for the event will be Katrina Young, Business Retention and Expansion Manager with Decide...
LITHONIA, GA
On Common Ground News

Explore Gwinnett to host Family Reunion Workshop Oct. 1

GWINNETT COUNTY—Explore Gwinnett is hosting a free Family Reunion Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, in unincorporated Stone Mountain in Gwinnett County. Those who are planning to host a family reunion in Gwinnett County are encouraged...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Atlanta’s Kwanza Hall named Managing Partner/CEO of Chattahoochee Trails

ATLANTA–Former Congressman and Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall has been named managing partner and CEO of Chattahoochee Trails, a new organization intended to provide water reclamation and recreational opportunities along Atlanta’s underutilized Chattahoochee Riverfront. “Atlanta has never had a riverfront – although we have a river,” says Hall....
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park to honor the late Sadie B. Sims on Sept. 25

DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park will host a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m., at Washington Park, 2830 Arborcrest Drive, Decatur. The event will honor the late Mrs. Sadie Sims’ (1915-2017) life and dedication to the Washington Park community. The DeKalb Board of Commissioners granted approval for a memorial plaque to be installed on a bench in the park.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Board of Health to host drive-thru flu vaccine event in Dunwoody on Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Board of Health is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccination event this Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. until noon, at Dunwoody High School. This event is focused on adults ages 18 and older, seniors 65 and older who may need a high-dose vaccine for added protection, individuals who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease), and pregnant women. Pediatric flu vaccines will be given at DeKalb’s regional health center locations during regular business hours.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Construction set to rehab sewer line, manholes along Briarlake Road, lane closures expected for three months

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Construction will begin on the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project on Sept. 26 and DeKalb officials are inviting residents to a virtual meeting to learn more about the project. The community meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m, .via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88633804904. A portion...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

