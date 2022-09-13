DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Board of Health is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccination event this Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. until noon, at Dunwoody High School. This event is focused on adults ages 18 and older, seniors 65 and older who may need a high-dose vaccine for added protection, individuals who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease), and pregnant women. Pediatric flu vaccines will be given at DeKalb’s regional health center locations during regular business hours.

